SARASOTA — A Sarasota County deputy received a crisis intervention award by the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Florida.
Lt. Charles Kenniff, with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, received the Don and Judy Turnbaugh Crisis Intervention Team Award on Sept. 12, during NAMI Florida’s 2020 Virtual Speaker Series.
Kenniff received the award for his outstanding knowledge and dedication to the advancement of Crisis Intervention Training programs, and services in the community.
He has served with the sheriff’s office for nearly 30 years and currently manages the agency’s Training Section. As a certified CIT coordinator, he is the lead facilitator and CIT trainer for law enforcement across Sarasota County.
Additionally, Kenniff has been involved with NAMI in Sarasota and Manatee counties since 2004, including serving on the Board of Directors for the last six years. He regularly presents at classes hosted by NAMI and participates in their “End the Silence” program for middle and high school students.
“It is a privilege to have someone of Lieutenant Kenniff’s caliber on staff. He understands the many complexities of mental illness and how law enforcement should interact with those in crisis,” Sheriff Tom Knight said in the news release. “As a result of the CIT training, Lt. Kenniff presents to our employees, we are better prepared to serve the community in which we live.”
