Neil Rainford

SARASOTA — Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Neil Rainford to replace the late Nancy Detert on the Sarasota County Commission.

Rainford, of Sarasota, is a senior project executive at Mullet’s Aluminum Products, Inc.


Commissioner Nancy Detert

Nancy Detert
   
