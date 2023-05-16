Gov. Ron DeSantis came to New College of Florida in Sarasota on Monday to deliver a speech and sign education bills passed by Florida Legislature during the 2023 session. He also said he was planning to make a decision on a replacement for Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert, who died in April.
SARASOTA — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he plans to select a replacement Sarasota County Commissioner soon.
DeSantis needs to fill the seat of District 3, which was vacated when longtime Commissioner Nancy Detert died in early April.
The board has been meeting with the four remaining members.
"Not yet," DeSantis said Monday when asked if he had anyone in mind to fill that position during a bill-signing ceremony at New College of Florida in Sarasota.
He said his office was working through the process, needed to hear from stakeholders, and see who had stepped forward with an application to replace Detert before a decision would be made.
"The legislative session has been our priority," DeSantis said.
Since it ended on May 5, he has been traveling around the state, signing bills at ceremonies in different locations.
Next on the priority list is "processing the budget," he said.
"We kind of put that ahead of some of the decisions on appointments," he said. "But some of the decisions on appoints are relatively imminent and are not going to take too much longer."
Detert, 78, died at her home on April 5. There are about 18 months remaining in her term with the next election in November 2024.
District 3 runs from the Gulf of Mexico to include part of the Nokomis area, the city of Venice, South Venice, and that portion of North Port mostly north of West Price Boulevard and west of North Sumter Boulevard.
