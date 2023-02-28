VENICE — Touting his new book, which debuted at No. 1 on Amazon, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at PGT in Venice on Tuesday to more than 1,000 people as he touched on a number of issues he has tackled over the past four years.

“Hello, Venice!” he said as he began his remarks at PGT, where he had given a speech two years before. “It’s great to be with you.”


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments