VENICE — Touting his new book, which debuted at No. 1 on Amazon, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at PGT in Venice on Tuesday to more than 1,000 people as he touched on a number of issues he has tackled over the past four years.
“Hello, Venice!” he said as he began his remarks at PGT, where he had given a speech two years before. “It’s great to be with you.”
He gave out his book, “The Courage To Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Survival.”
His speech garnered applause and standing ovations, including right at the start when he talked about his work as governor.
“We’ve probably never done better as Republicans,” he said. “You ain’t seen nothing yet.”
He gave special thanks to Sarasota County School Board Chair Bridget Ziegler, who he just named to the Reedy Creek Improvement District. That is the district that Walt Disney World had run until the governor’s office took it over through legislation he signed Monday.
Disney was a focal point of DeSantis’ speech. He said that he didn’t agree with Disney’s political stances and the fact they controlled a district in which they could set some of their own laws.
“They are actually going to have follow Florida law, which they didn’t have to do before,” DeSantis said of his decision to switch the board to the governor’s office.
He also talked about the Parental Rights law, which was called the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” by those opposed to it.
He said Floridians were now “sending kids to school without having a teacher telling them they were born in the wrong body.”
“That’s probably a good policy to have,” he said as the crowd cheered.
He also talked about Florida being the fastest growing state in the union and how people were leaving states that were “governed poorly.”
“People do vote with their feet,” he said.
His speech was well received by those in attendance, said Ed Taylor, who got there early and also received a free book from DeSantis.
“There was a lot of energy, a lot of standing ovations, a lot of applause,” Taylor said.
Tracy Pierce, who also attended the speech, said DeSantis’ presentation was “fantastic.”
“I love that he went after Disney World,” she said. “He went after a large company that was running its own show … What stood out the most is that he’s for the people. He’s not selfish.”
