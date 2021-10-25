NORTH VENICE — Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the Tervis headquarters in Venice Monday, praising the state's job and economic growth.
Tervis is one of the area's largest employers and is known for its drinkware products.
"We are here because we are proud that Florida is leading the way in economic recovery," DeSantis said.
Alongside Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault and Visit Florida President/CEO Diana Young, DeSantis praised the state's low unemployment rate and the number of jobs created in September.
DeSantis credited the growth to opening the state during the pandemic and said Florida "offers a better experience."
"When COVID hit, we worked very hard to keep everything going," he said.
Rogan Donnelly, the president and CEO of Tervis, and Rod Hershberger, and the chairman of PGT Innovations - and another large Sarasota County business - each thanked DeSantis for his leadership to allow businesses to stay open.
Hershberger mentioned the "pro-business climate in Florida" and "open economy" were some of the reasons the company decided to stay in the state instead of moving operations elsewhere.
DeSantis also talked about different statistics showing more than a 3% growth in industries including manufacturing and construction. Adding to the numbers, he stated, there were more than 84,000 jobs created in September compared to the country's 190,000 jobs created.
"The job numbers are truly remarkable," Young said.
Along with the other industries doing well, DeSantis commented on how well tourism has done. He said Sarasota County was leading the state in hotel bookings with an increase of 34%.
For the tourism industry, Young said the state "aggressively" marketed to closed down states throughout the pandemic and has since been named the top destination for travel, beating Hawaii, New York and Las Vegas.
"We are dominating the national recovery," Young said.
Apart from talking about the state's economy, DeSantis commented on the ports backed up in California and said the ships should come to Florida's ports.
He also pointed at leadership in D.C. to do something about the high gas prices, which were "a huge deal," and inflation needing to be "tamed."
"It is absolutely harming families," DeSantis said about inflation.
DeSantis took a few questions at the end of the conference about law enforcement. He stated the $5,000 bonus to relocate to Florida was available to all officers, not just those not vaccinated.
"It's for officers, period," DeSantis said.
He said the firing of officers who did not want to get the vaccine in other states was wrong and the "morale is low" for officers across the country.
"Florida stood up and said we back the blue," DeSantis said.
