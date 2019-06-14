By law, the city of Venice's annual budget has to be balanced, and the proposed Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget the Venice City Council will work on next week is.
But there's an estimated $12.7 million gap between revenue and expenditures that will be filled with "fund balances or working capital," according to City Manager Ed Lavallee's June 3 memo transmitting the budget.
A millage increase isn't in the mix, though the city does project collecting an additional $450,000 next year because of higher property values. New construction is expected to add another $261,000.
Total tax revenue is projected to be $14,969,000.
The start-up of the city's Emergency Medical Services Division accounts for about $1.2 million of the difference between income and outgo.
Fire Chief Shaun Carvey has proposed a full transition from the current county ambulance service to a new city one on Oct. 1, 2020, rather than phasing it in over three years. That's when the city would begin collecting the 0.66 mill tax the county has been assessing. There would be no revenue until then.
The new service is also the reason for a 25-person increase in city personnel, with an EMS Division chief and 24 paramedics to be hired.
Otherwise, staffing only increases 0.90 of a position, with the police department eliminating two "full-time equivalents" after the School District takeover of school resource positions.
Also of note in the budget, in a continuing effort to implement a policy of "pay as you go" funding, 1-cent sales surtax revenue is being reclassified from a Special Revenue Fund to a Capital Projects Fund.
The city's Capital Improvement Program calls for spending nearly $50 million in the next fiscal year, including:
• $1.5 million to make up a shortfall in funding for the new public safety facility.
• first-year funding for the $5 million replacement of Fire Station 1, a $3 million Building Department annex at City Hall and a $1 million expansion of City Hall itself.
• a $1.2 million generator for City Hall (a $525,000 grant covers nearly half the cost).
• $250,000 in design expenses for relocating the Public Works Department to the old police station and the same amount to relocate the Solid Waste Division to a North Venice site yet to be determined.
The Council voted Tuesday to sell the Hamilton Building to Venice Theatre and will receive about $1 million when the deal closes. Those funds will go either to the public safety building or fire station project.
The fire station and City Hall projects will require bridge loans, to be repaid by FY2024, while 15-year term loans of $2.5 million each would fund Public Works and Solid Waste construction.
Lavallee wrote that the city's contribution to the firefighters pension fund was kept at $2.4 million, $141,000 more than the minimum required amount, but the recommended payment to the police pension fund was reduced to the $1.2 million minimum in order to balance the budget.
A millage increase of 0.750 mill would add the $300,000 needed to match this year's contribution, he wrote. A 0.500 mill increase would create a budget surplus, he wrote.
One mill equals $1 per $1,000 of a property's assessed taxable value.
The proposed budget includes a 0.0180 reduction in the city's debt service millage, which repays the road and public safety bonds voters approved in 2016 as well as an earlier bond issue.
Budget workshops will be held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in Community Hall at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The Council will meet Monday, June 24, to set the preliminary millage rate.
