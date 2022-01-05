As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to overstay its visit to Venice, to Florida, to the U.S. and most of the rest of the world — for the second year, there still were things to be thankful for, especially here in the heart of the Culture Coast.
In January, the beat went on as jazz legend Dick Hyman of Venice awaited the unveiling of the recording ‘The piano Music of Dick Hyman,” performed by Steve Harlos for Arbors Records on Hyman’s own label, Eastlake Records. It was recorded partially in Venice at Hyman’s studio next door to his house on Menendez Street and partly in Arlo’s studio in North Denton, Texas.
Hyman, who is well known for his work on the film “Moonstruck,” which starred Cher and Nicholas Cage, was named a National Endowment of the Arts fellow in 2017, the same year in which he received an honorary doctorate from Julliard. This year, Hyman reached yet another milestone as he celebrated his 75th year as a performer.
For that story, Hyman, who has been a mentor to countless musicians in his lengthy career, said he worries “about the younger musicians who are having their careers interrupted by the pandemic at a time when they are just beginning to get their breaks.”
‘World Fest’ still a go
As Hyman awaited the debut of that album, another cultural institution in Venice, Venice Theatre, prepared for its fourth time as host for the American Association of Community Theatre’s World Fest in June 2022. In 2020, the theater, which was the first to ever host the event a second time (2014) and then a third time (2018), would have been the first theater to hold it biannually.
COVID-19 had other plans so once again it is back on the quadrennial schedule but with plans to become a biannual host beginning in 2024.
As the number two community theater in the U.S., Venice Theatre has outgrown its original name of Venice Little Theatre since the arrival more than 20 years ago of Murray Chase as its executive managing director.
The international festival, a product of the American Association of Community Theatres (AACT) of which Chase is a former president and board member, brings 12 or so theater companies from as far away as Africa and Australia and Israel and Italy to present one-hour productions that are adjudicated by a team of international judges. Each is presented twice to filled houses on the theater’s main stage.
In addition to the adjudications, each troupe is housed, fed and transported as needed and participates in classes and more. The coming “Festival in Paradise” will be June 14-20. Anyone can purchase tickets to performances and/or sign up for classes and such during the event.
Past workshops have covered such topics as licensing, acting styles and techniques, fight choreography, musical theater, theatre for youth and more.
2021 saw two popular festivals canceled
In February 2021, two of this area’s most popular festivals were canceled because of the pandemic: the Jewish Food Festival and the Venice Art Center’s annual two-day art sale.
COVID-19 again was the culprit. The food festival was able to salvage some food sales by selling some of the pre-made foods such as chicken soup with matzoh balls and challah to members. The art center was not so lucky.
This year, the JCV is taking orders for foods that will be delivered the weekend of the would-be sale, although there will be no sale nor food pick up at the center.
March 1, 2021, Murray Chase was on Zoom instead of on stage, as were Richard Hopkins of Florida studio Theatre, Julie Leach of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Michael Donald Edwards of the Asolo Rep and Bernard Roumain, a composer, violinist and educator.
The occasion was the Suncoast Black Arts collaborative presentation of “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the Performing Arts,” part of its free Arts and Racial Justice Panel series. The moderator was Georgia Court, owner of Bookstore 1 Sarasota.
Two other similar events followed in April (media/literary) and May (education).
The series was planned to bring together artists and arts and civic leaders for “courageous conversations about inclusion and diversity in the arts.”
By February, entertainers such as Brian Gurl of Venice reinvented themselves and their productions to practice social distancing and work in venues that could change their venues to allow for social distancing. In Gurl’s case, several concerts were booked into The Players Circle Theatre in North Fort Myers, which had been transformed from a 225-seat theater to an intimate 80-seat cabaret with socially distanced tables and wait service offering lighter fare.
Venice Garden Club adapted
In March, the annual home tour of the Venice Area Garden Club became a garden tour for the safety of its patrons who annually number into the thousands. Masks and social distancing were required for what was strictly a garden tour and plant sale. While the club may have had fewer attendees, the show did go on.
Even at the famed Ringling Museum 60-acre complex in Sarasota, the grounds became the main draw to visitors, especially the giant banyan trees, Mable’s rose garden and the graves of John and Mable Ringling. Docent-guided walking tours of the grounds were offered Saturday through Monday in March.
Calling ahead for changes in hours and prices became de rigeur for many area attractions as the pandemic continued. That seems to happening again this year, although so far to a lesser degree.
Along Englewood Beach, the Hermitage Artist Retreat gained in popularity because its most-often used venue is its beach. Attendees at the in-person events were invited to bring their own chairs for beach readings and other performances. There also were several Zoom events. As the pandemic continues, so do many of these regulations.
Meanwhile, Venice Theatre went into self-improvement mode as the pandemic continued. Sweet Sparkman Architecture and Interiors was hired to work with the theater on the growth of the campus, which included, in addition to its original theater building, the old ABC Liquor store that needed AC and a new roof plus extensive renovations for its transformation as a tech center, and the old Hamilton building, which had been recently acquired following its use as the temporary library while the William H. Jervey Venice Public Library was being rebuilt.
Banyan trees in the news
In the interim months, the tech center has been completed and its new look celebrated at a shower to which theater volunteers, donors and others were invited.
Also occurring over the summer months was a controversy about banyan trees because one was being cut down on Harbor Drive where the tree, which was nearly 100 years old, was being taken down by its property owner so that a house could be built on the lot.
Banyan trees are not native to Florida and actually considered nuisance trees because they can spread over many acres and cause serious damage to sewers and the like.
Banyan trees actually made the news twice during the year. The one at the Banyan House bed and breakfast was first in ink in late March and more recently for treatment of a fungus that threatened the tree.
“We had scores of negative comments at the time, accusing us of killing the tree when, in fact, we were trying to do the opposite, Banyan House owner Susan McCormick said. If we had killed it, it couldn’t have been the Banyan house.”
Cutting down such trees is no easy feat and took some eight weeks in the case of the one on Harbor Drive.
Whether the lot owner was tired of all the complaints or spent too much money in its removal, the lot is for sale again.
Meanwhile, plans are going forward to convert the third building on the Venice Theatre campus, the old Hamilton building, to the theater’s education center with offices, classrooms and performance area, new roof, new air conditioning and more as soon as the Sweet Sparkman plans are completed. Funding will come from the ongoing $4.5-million capital campaign and recent donations.
In March, Benny Sato Ambush was hired by the theater as its new artistic director. He had been an adjudicator for the 2014 and 2018 festivals.
Numbers of donors, the total of donations, the number of productions, the number of volunteers, the variety of productions, educational opportunities and the improvement of its three-building compass all kept Venice Theatre in the news throughout the past year.
When one considers the population of Venice (some 23,000 within its boundary) and surrounding residents, the fact that this relatively small city can support its community theater to such an extent, is more than simply a local story.
Consider that the largest community theater in the country, the Omaha Playhouse, is in a city with 450,000 residents and possibly a million in its surrounding area. Omaha also has two venues, although somewhat larger in seating capacity, which is expected given the area population. One unusual difference, given that Omaha Playhouse is a community theater, is its professional touring arm.
VABI continues making a difference
City beautification by Venice Area Beautification, Inc. continued all year, with more hanging planters as well as ground level planters and more awards to the city and finally, an award to the man who created the first hanging planters that started the project — Bob Vedder, retired publisher of the Venice Gondolier. He continues to lead the VABI beautification project.
Turtle season began a bit earlier with the first nests in mid-April. With no major hurricanes to impact nesting, the season ended rather peacefully in October. Florida has more miles of nesting beach than any other state and in Venice, plenty of dedicated volunteers to monitor nesting results.
In April, a 48-bell carillon was installed at Venice high School where regular outdoor concerts have been presented by the donor, Wylie Crawford, who was the senior University Carilloneur at the University of Chicago. He has performed all over the world and has been involved with the Guild of Carilloneurs in north America for nearly 50 years.
Renovation of the Lord-Higel House continues since its move to its present location on Grenada, behind City Hall. Built in 1896, it is the last surviving house from that era. Built by landowner Joseph Lord, it was the home of George Higel, who managed Lord’s orange grove. Higel also wrote a column for the old Sarasota Times under the pen name Nemo.
Movies films scenes in Venice
In June, “Playing Through,” a film about a female golfer, used Venice as the setting for several shots “just because it’s a very unique little town,” Sarasota film writer Curtis Jordan said. The Soda Fountain and Vinnie’s Pizzeria in downtown Venice were used in addition to several scenes at the historic Venice Train Depot. The movie is set in the 1950s.
in July, the centennial of Sarasota County was kicked off at the Venice Train Depot with an event featuring former Ringling Circus Boss clown Chuck Sidlow, who was a graduate of Ringling’s famed Clown College, which existed in Venice from 1968 to about 1996. These days, the retired circus clown operates The World of Chucko, a 501c-3 for residents of nursing facilities and special needs group homes in the area.
Also occurring in July was Hurricane Elsa, one of just three hurricanes to ever hit Venice in July and the only real hurricane to impact Venice in 2021. The biggest casualty was the collapsed roof at the Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center. Donations are stillbeing collected for its replacement, as it was not covered by insurance.
Venice Theatre’s summer stock presentation of Young Frankenstein was the first show in 14 months to have a full audience with no COVID-19 seating restrictions.
“My pleasure to welcome you back,” said director/choreographer Brad Wages to the opening night audience.
In the fall, The Ringling received a donation of $1.5 million from the Wyncote Foundation to finally fund restoration of the Aolian organ in Ca d’Zan, the former home of the late John and Mable Ringling. Expected to be a two-year project, the work will be undertaken in Canandaigua, New York by Parsons Pipe Organ Builders. Dismantling and reassembling may take as long as the actual restoration of the instrument, which has 2,289 pipes that are located on the second and third floors of this area’s most important historical home.
Also on the property at The Ringling Art Museum are the Museum of the Circus, the Tibbals Learning Center, visitor center, library, Ringling burial grounds, Mable’s Rose Garden and more.
As the pandemic continued its ebb and flow, the Ringling grounds were a popular go-to destination while so many sites were closed.
What a year it was.
