According to a report, the first driver was found to be at fault for a crash that occurred at Tamiami Trail and San Marco Drive on May 19.

VENICE — Two people were transported to a local hospital after a car crash at South Tamiami Trail and San Marco Drive on May 19.

There was an extrication involved by Venice Fire Rescue, and both cars were towed.

An crash report was recently made available.

The report stated the first car was traveling north on Tamiami Trail and attempting to turn left onto San Marco Drive at the intersection.

A second car was traveling south on Tamiami Trail when the first car turned left in front of the second, according to a report.

The second driver said he attempted to brake but was unable to stop and avoid the collision, a reported stated.

The first car was found to be at fault and the driver was issued a citation for failing to yield the right of way, a report stated.

