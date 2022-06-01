topical Details released for Venice car crash in mid-May STAFF REPORT Jun 1, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email According to a report, the first driver was found to be at fault for a crash that occurred at Tamiami Trail and San Marco Drive on May 19. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — Two people were transported to a local hospital after a car crash at South Tamiami Trail and San Marco Drive on May 19.There was an extrication involved by Venice Fire Rescue, and both cars were towed.An crash report was recently made available.The report stated the first car was traveling north on Tamiami Trail and attempting to turn left onto San Marco Drive at the intersection.A second car was traveling south on Tamiami Trail when the first car turned left in front of the second, according to a report.The second driver said he attempted to brake but was unable to stop and avoid the collision, a reported stated.The first car was found to be at fault and the driver was issued a citation for failing to yield the right of way, a report stated. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Former Venice JV coach accused of having sex with student Venice business sues former manager for $2.2M Man missing in the Venice area Motorcycle, car crash leaves two critical in hospital Closed Venice hotel at center of many break-ins Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Former Venice JV coach accused of having sex with student Venice business sues former manager for $2.2M Man missing in the Venice area Motorcycle, car crash leaves two critical in hospital Closed Venice hotel at center of many break-ins Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
