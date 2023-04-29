Detert praised, remembered

VENICE — Nancy Detert's family hugged in a circle Saturday afternoon as Irish music played, and a video of the Sarasota County commissioner streamed in the background and sweet-smelling flowers lined a path to a portrait of her smiling.
Detert died April 5. Her sister died six days later.
"She (Nancy) took our sister, Marilyn, with her," said Detert's brother, Dennis. "Nancy also died the same day as our mother on April 5 (2002). It makes sense because Nancy took care of our mother, who is a twin. She took care of both of them."
After a Mass for Detert at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, family and friends gathered at Plantation Golf & Country Club. It's a place where the 78-year-old county commissioner, who was a former Sarasota County School Board member, former Florida state representative and former state senator, visited for many local nonprofit meetings and social gatherings.
Peggy Davidson knew Nancy for about 15 years.
"I was on a fundraising committee for Nancy's foundation, The Road to Independence Foundation," Davidson said. "We raised funds for young adults who aged out of foster care and needed help. They could have a flat tire or need college books and the funding would help them. The foundation served as a stop-gap for these young people who had setbacks, but could move forward with a some assistance. It was Nancy's passion."
Davidson chaired the Education Committee in Venice and said Detert helped with funding requests.
"Nancy would see that we got the things we needed," Davidson said.
Matt Detert is one of Detert's nine grandchildren.
"She was fabulous and took control of every room she was in," he said. "We got the real family side of her. Anything she got, we got. If she went somewhere, we went somewhere."
Matt Detert called his grandmother's memorial service "extraordinary."
"It was Catholic and Irish mixed together perfectly," he said.
Tammie Greenwald, a family friend, said the service was "light, pretty and the bagpipers were the perfect touch.
Detert's sister Kay Carroll will miss the thoughtfulness of her older sister.
"She would take each grandchild on their own special trip. She would take them where they wanted to go and not what she thought they wanted. She adored her whole family."
Kay and Dennis Carroll believe it was Nancy's early days of writing for a newspaper that peaked her political career a little later in life.
"I still have what Nancy wrote that was published in the paper in Chicago," Dennis said. "I think it was everything she had to investigate before she wrote things that made her interested in politics."
Kay said Nancy Detert wasn't just a leader, but took time to train others and followed up with them so they could help those in need.
"There are leaders and then there are super leaders," she said. "That's what Nancy was. She passed on her skills to others. They say a woman has shoes to fill. Well, losing Nancy is big heels to fill. She was a wonderful."
Lynda Carroll called Nancy, her sister-in-law, "the salt of the earth."
"Nancy helped me in my professional life," she said. "She was larger than life and just a fabulous woman."
Leila Warawka smelled some of the flowers in the hallway lining the reception at the Plantation.
"Nancy was caring and strong," Warawka said. "Most knew her as determined."
Alyce Kurecki knew Nancy Detert for decades. Their children dated, then were married.
"We shared grandchildren," Kurecki said. "Now, I will have to hold up for the grandchildren and the Detert boys."
Kurecki said she will cherish Detert's legacy and remember the fun times spent driving.
"Nancy couldn't stand when someone drove slow in the fast lane," Kurecki said. "She loved to drive in the fast lane. She was a delight in my life."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.