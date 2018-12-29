A courtroom hearing was held Dec. 21 on a City of Venice case seeking clarification on whether its Extraordinary Mitigation Fee is legal, but no ruling was made.
It involves Neal Communities and related entities who are successors to several properties that agreed to the assessment.
Several years ago, developer Pat Neal protested making payments, and recent negotiations to resolve the dispute have been unsuccessful. Nevertheless, Neal agreed to pay the fee, and the city to this day places the proceeds into an escrow account, pending the judicial review.
It involves roughly $1,650 per dwelling unit paid to the city in order to be annexed into the city.
Around $700,000 is in the account.
The city sued the company in July 2017 to get a court determination of the validity of its negotiated pre-annexation agreements dating from 2000 to 2008 that set forth the fees.
Both filed for a summary judgment or partial summary judgment, which Judge Hunter Carroll took testimony on Dec. 21.
Due to the complexity of the issue, Judge Carroll said it will likely be another month before he issues a final ruling.
