VENICE — The clock is ticking on developer Pat Neal’s claim for reimbursement of any overpayment of building permit fees to the city.
The City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday to terminate a “tolling” agreement that had stopped the running of the statute of limitations. Council Member Mitzie Fiedler was the lone vote in opposition.
Mayor Ron Feinsod was absent and the Council has been one member short since former Member Joe Neunder resigned
During audience participation, Neal asked the Council not to cancel the agreement now, but to wait until after its summer break to give him time to meet with them and try to settle the dispute without a lawsuit.
A recent mediation ended in an impasse.
“We know that you owe us some money, and you offered us some money,” he said, but the amount couldn’t be agreed on.
Without the agreement in place, potential claims will expire when they get to be more than four years old. Neal would need to sue to protect claims that are about to lapse.
If there’s a lawsuit, he said, the city will owe interest and attorney fees as well as any repayment, he said. Settling could save the city up to $500,000 he said.
Fiedler said the agreement, which the Council had approved 7-0, should be allowed to remain in place because Neal is entitled to a refund regardless of when he overpaid. The only issue in dispute, she said, is how much.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said the city wants to rebate, not refund, any fee overpayments.
It has reduced fee amounts several times trying to comply with a state law that limits the amount of a surplus the Building Department can accumulate.
If the Council wants to have a discussion of the dispute, she said, it would have to be in an open meeting until Neal files suit, at which time a “shade” meeting could be held.
A lawsuit wouldn’t keep the sides from continuing to negotiate, she said, but “at this point we believe we’ve gone as far as we can go.”
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Adopted an ordinance amending parks rules and regulations.
• Adopted a budget amendment.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance amending the comprehensive plan future land-use map to change the future land-use designation of a number of properties to conform to the plan and the LDR.
• Approved a conditional-use petition to increase the height for four buildings in the proposed Vistera at Venice project to 54.7 feet.
• Adopted a resolution reducing the surcharge for the collection of recyclables from 14% to 2%.
• Approved the city’s 2023 state legislative priorities.
• Approved a utility reimbursement agreement with Meritage Homes of Florida Inc.
• Authorized staff to prepare a Certified Local Government application for Council review.
• Approved an agreement with Flock Group Inc. for license plate reader services and technology equipment.
• Approved an agreement between the Venice Police Department and the Sarasota County Public Hospital District for tactical first-in teams.
• Set the dates for the public hearings on the millage and budget Fiscal Year 2022-23 for 5:01 p.m. Sept. 12, and Sept. 26, and set the preliminary operating millage rate at 4.3600 mills and the debt service millage rate at 0.4694 mills.
• Appointed Lissa MacDonald to the Planning Commission.
• Presented a five-year service award to Police Officer Joshua Brooks.
The video and audio recordings of the meeting are at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
The Council will be on its annual summer break until Tuesday, Aug. 23.
