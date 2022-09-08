Building Department annex

This is the entrance to the new Building Department annex, which connects internally to City Hall. A lawsuit alleges building permit fees were improperly used to help fund the project.

VENICE — The long-simmering dispute over building fees between developer Pat Neal and the city has boiled over into a lawsuit.

Neal alleges in a complaint filed Aug. 26 that illegal calculations of permit fees since 2014 resulted in overcharges of more than $1.4 million through June 30, 2021.


