VENICE — The long-simmering dispute over building fees between developer Pat Neal and the city has boiled over into a lawsuit.
Neal alleges in a complaint filed Aug. 26 that illegal calculations of permit fees since 2014 resulted in overcharges of more than $1.4 million through June 30, 2021.
The named plaintiffs in the suit are Neal Communities of SWF LLC and Neal Signature Homes LLC, referred to collectively as Neal.
The suit, assigned to 12th Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll, seeks a declaration that the city's method of calculating fees violates state law and the Florida Constitution.
It's seeking repayment of excess fees paid through June 30, 2021 — more than $1,450,000, the complaint states — as well as since that date; overcharges on Neal homes compared to fees collected from developers of similar homes; and interest, attorney's fees and costs.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez declined to comment on the suit. She will ask the Council Tuesday to approve holding a private attorney-client meeting Sept 27 to discuss "settlement negotiations or strategy," as permitted by the Florida Sunshine Law.
The complaint alleges that building permit fees are required by state law to be based on the cost of enforcing the building code related to the project for which the permit is sought.
Such costs would include plan review, inspections and permit processing, it says.
But since at least 2014, it alleges, the city's method of calculation has been based on the value of the project as reflected in the construction contract price, a number that could include the land cost and other nonconstruction items.
As a result, it says, the city built up an illegal amount of reserves in its Building Fund when it should have been reducing fees and refunding overpayments.
The fund was tapped beginning in 2019 to help with the cost of the recently completed Building Department Annex at City Hall, which is an improper use because it's not an operating expense, according to the complaint.
The city has reduced fees recently due to a revision in the state law about excess reserves but has maintained the position that its general method of calculating them is permissible.
Carroll has scheduled a case management hearing at the South County Courthouse on Dec. 2 but it will be held only if the parties can't agree on the terms of a case management report within the next month or so.
Moore Bowman & Reese P.A., whose website says the firm specializes in eminent domain and property law cases, is representing the plaintiffs. Derek Schroth is special counsel to the city.
