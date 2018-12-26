Windham Development is suing the City of Venice for denying its rezone application. Not for money. But to force the city to get on with the process of rezoning some property it wants to develop.
Windham, the contract purchaser for the planned Murphy Oaks subdivision, a gated community of 105 residential units, is arguing the city’s inability to rezone the property is impeding the project.
The property can’t be developed into (the city won’t issue the necessary permits) until the land is rezoned.
“(The) Council decision was based entirely on blind opposition and blatant misrepresentation by NIMBY (not in my back yard) interests in the surrounding area,” reads the lawsuit.
The suit also insinuates development “seems” to have been stalled to kill the project so Fox Lea Farm can buy the property.
The 39-acre parcel was annexed in 2008, but was never rezoned from a county zoning designation to a city designation. Current city rules call for all annexed property to be rezoned within a year, but thousands of properties were never properly rezoned.
Complicating matters, Herb Lawson, of Windham, is seeking to develop the property north of Fox Lea Farm under the 2010 Comprehensive Plan, which doesn’t have an equivalent zoning designation to the current county Open Use Estate-1, or OUE-1, zoning designation which allows one residential unit per acre.
His attorney, Robert Lincoln, of Sarasota, said in a legal petition emailed to the city on Dec. 20 that the Venice City Council’s latest denial to rezone the property as a Planned Unit Development, or PUD, on Nov. 28, was unreasonable and unfairly burdens the property, preventing Windham from developing the project.
The petition restates the main argument made before council that the project is no more dense than other residential PUDs in the area.
“Fox Lea Farms assertion the the long planned development of the property would damage the operation and viability of their business is entirely unreasonable and contrary to any proper planning principles,” Lincoln also wrote in the lawsuit.
“Their position and many of the visible opponents seemed to be that the property should remain undeveloped and undevelopable for that Fox Lea Farm could buy it for expansion,” he wrote.
“Windham had every reasonable expectation the city would approve the project. The city even granted Windham a vested right to proceed with the project as a PUD after it amended the Comprehensive Plan. Windham configured the project to address every valid concern raised by the council, staff, and other property owners in the vicinity, and even made concessions to address unreasonable demands raised by Fox Lea Farm,” said Lincoln in the lawsuit.
“The council members stated reasons for the denial were not proper under the city adopted standards for rezoning property … but simply bent to the outcry of the crowd of opponents,” he added.
The lawsuit alleged council’s decision leaves the property without any development uses and an invalid zoning district that violates its own Comp Plan.
The suit demanded the city “commence the required proceedings.”
