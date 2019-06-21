The developer of the North Venice properties formerly known as The Bridges and Villa Paradiso wants to create a community of up to 1,350 units by uniting them into one planned unit development (PUD).
A layout depicting the proposed binding master plan for GCCF PUD shows optional gates at the four entrances from Border and Laurel roads.
But a conditional-use permit application the Venice City Council will consider Tuesday would invoke that option and make GCCF PUD a gated community, with private internal roads.
"The proposed gated community is consistent with the City's Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Regulations, and is a common form of development for developments in the Northeast neighborhood," the application states.
While acknowledging that the request is consistent with the comp plan, the staff report raises several issues about making the main road through the property, connecting Border and Laurel roads, off limits to the public.
An element of the comp plan states that "the City shall ensure that two additional north/south connections between Laurel Road and Border Road are added to the transportation system.
Although the comp plan contemplates that a connector could be a private, gated road that would be opened to the public in emergencies, "staff has concerns," the report states.
"Having this road open and available for public use will provide an alternative to I-75 between Laurel and Border Roads and will allow for greater dispersion of local traffic," it states.
It would be beneficial if there's a "traffic issue" and "could also minimize necessary improvements to the transportation system as a whole," it states.
After holding a public hearing on the conditional-use permit application, the Council will hear first reading of an ordinance consolidating The Bridges PUD and the Villa Paradiso Commercial, Mixed-Used District.
The two properties include about 300 acres and would have a mix of single-family and multi-family dwellings.
The applicant is seeking three modifications to the city code:
• reducing perimeter setbacks to the height of the building instead of twice the height
• a 42-foot maximum height, including parking, instead of 35 feet over 10 feet of parking
• and a 43-foot right of way instead of 52 feet, with sidewalks on only one side of the road and no bike lanes.
