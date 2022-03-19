VENICE — Yet another height discussion is on the City Council agenda for next week, but this one doesn’t involve downtown Venice.
Developer The NRP Group is proposing an ordinance that would eliminate the 42-foot height limit in the former South Laurel Road Neighborhood Planning Area south of Laurel Road and east of I-75.
The Bridges commercial, mixed-use project and the Villa Paradiso planned unit development (PUD) were both approved for the area more than 10 years ago but fell victim to the Great Recession.
The properties were combined into the GCCF PUD two years ago.
At approval, both had height limits greater than 42 feet — 60 feet for The Bridges and 57 feet for Villa Paradiso. Those heights were built into the 2010 and 2017 comprehensive plans, which they predated.
The relevant passage states: “For areas zoned to a City of Venice zoning designation prior to May 1, 2009, the maximum height will not exceed the maximum building height previously approved through such rezoning.”
The NRP Group’s position is that the exception still applies, while city staff’s interpretation is that it only covered development of The Bridges and Villa Paradiso, expiring when those projects were abandoned.
The staff report on the proposed ordinance notes that The NRP Group has applied for condition use approval for building heights up to 53 feet, as permitted in approved GCCF PUD zoning and the binding master plan.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Vote on an ordinance amending the city code regarding docking watercraft.
• Vote on a resolution increasing from 20% to 30% the temporary reduction on valuation-based building permit fees to remain in compliance with state law on fund balances.
• Hear a presentation by Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark on a change in methodology for calculating development activity in mixed-use areas.
• Hear first reading of a budget amendment for $414,000 for the rehabilitation design for runway 13-31 at the Venice Municipal Airport.
• Consider approving an interagency agreement with the Panama City Beach Police Department for license plate reader services and technology.
• Approve a settlement in Code Enforcement Case No. 11-0461 involving construction without a permit.
• Hear annual reports from the chairs of the Fire Pension Board of Trustees; Police Pension Board of Trustees; Architectural Review Board; and Planning Commission.
• Proclaim April 2022 as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
• Present a five-year service recognition to Collections Manager and Curator Jon Watson.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401, W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.