VENICE — Yet another City Council land use decision is headed to mediation.
The developers will be hoping for a better final outcome than the last developer who took the city to mediation got.
Mediation is a dispute resolution method that the Florida Land Use and Environmental Dispute Resolution Act provides to try to keep challenges to development approvals and rejections out of court.
Herb Lawson invoked the act after his Murphy Oaks project was rejected by the City Council last year but he wasn’t able to get the Council to accept the stipulated agreement that came out of it. The Council voted it down 6-1 on Oct. 22.
Earlier in the meeting it agreed to hire attorney Scott Steady, of Tampa, to serve as special magistrate regarding a petition filed by Border Road Investments LLC, Myarra Property Joint Ventures LLC, Woolridge Investment-Florida LLC and FC Laurel LLC to rezone their land into the GCCF planned unit development.
The Council rejected the rezoning on Aug. 27.
Other business
Also at last week’s meeting the Council:
• approved rezoning the property at 498 Substation Road from Sarasota County Residential, Multi-Family 2 to Venice Residential, Multi-Family 4.
• adopted an ordinance raising solid waste collection rates and fees.
• approved a developer’s agreement with Rustic Road Partners LLC.
• rescheduled the Nov. 26 Council meeting to Nov. 19 because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
• discussed Venice High School’s Blessing Box project, which involves placing boxes containing supplies throughout the community.
• heard a presentation about the Child Protection Center.
• accepted the Declaration of Maintenance Responsibilities and Subdivision Bond from Pamlico Point Management LLC, and authorizing approval of the Vicenza Phase I final plat.
• approved a contract with Giannetti Contracting Corporation for the Venetian Parkway Water and Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project.
• approved agreement with with Black and Veatch for consulting services for the Water Booster Station Project and the Second Stage RO Units Project and a work assignment for the Water Treatment Plant Switchgear Replacement and Generator Addition.
• approved continuing the cooperative purchase agreement between Ferguson Waterworks and Volusia County for Utility Department parts and supplies.
• affirmed the reelection of Richard Lanigan as trustee to the Fire Pension Board of Trustees.
• reappointed Fran Valencic to the Public Art Advisory Board.
• proclaimed Oct. 22, 2019, as “Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.”
• proclaimed Oct. 20-26, 2019, as “National Business Women’s Week.”
• proclaimed the month of October 2019 as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”
• heard a presentation from County Commission Chair Charles Hines.
You can watch the video of the meeting at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
