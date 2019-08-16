Coming off its summer break, the Venice Planning Commission will consider a handful of development petitions on Tuesday.

Also on the agenda is a second look at a draft Tree Ordinance, this time with a new fee schedule. Fees cover permit costs, surveys, resurveys, penalties and Tree Fund mitigation fees.

The development petitions include:

• A proposed site and development plan for a 24,777 square foot industrial complex on 3.6 acres in the industrial area of Triple Diamond Boulevard in north Venice. The complex will serve as a headquarters as well as a single-story storage and business operations site, including parking, for National Drying Technologies.

• A rezone application for high density residential housing on one acre at 498 Substation Road, from County RMF-2 (allows up to 9 units per acre) to City RMF-4 (allows up to 18 units per acre).

• A variance in setback rules for a residential renovation at 316 Short Road.

• A variance in height allowance from 35 feet to 42 feet for residential housing on two separate projects comprising a 318-acre project, formerly called The Bridges, in north Venice.

The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Venice City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice.

