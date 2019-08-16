Coming off its summer break, the Venice Planning Commission will consider a handful of development petitions on Tuesday.
Also on the agenda is a second look at a draft Tree Ordinance, this time with a new fee schedule. Fees cover permit costs, surveys, resurveys, penalties and Tree Fund mitigation fees.
The development petitions include:
• A proposed site and development plan for a 24,777 square foot industrial complex on 3.6 acres in the industrial area of Triple Diamond Boulevard in north Venice. The complex will serve as a headquarters as well as a single-story storage and business operations site, including parking, for National Drying Technologies.
• A rezone application for high density residential housing on one acre at 498 Substation Road, from County RMF-2 (allows up to 9 units per acre) to City RMF-4 (allows up to 18 units per acre).
• A variance in setback rules for a residential renovation at 316 Short Road.
• A variance in height allowance from 35 feet to 42 feet for residential housing on two separate projects comprising a 318-acre project, formerly called The Bridges, in north Venice.
The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Venice City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.