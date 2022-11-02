SARASOTA — For 20 years, Embracing Our Differences has drawn on the passion and perception of artists, students, writers, and others to create powerful statements of diversity, respect, kindness and acceptance in its annual outdoor public art exhibition.
And it’s a giant exhibit — consisting of 50 billboard-sized works of art and accompanying quotes.
This year, the exhibit will, for the first time, visit North Port, March 22 through April 19, at Butler Park. The exhibit also will visit Sarasota and Bradenton.
The scale and impact of this outdoor exhibition has continued to grow, attracting more than four million visitors since its inception.
The 2022 exhibit welcomed 371,256 visitors, bringing total attendance, since 2004, to more than four million.
The exhibit is the heart of a year-round program of activities designed to use art as a catalyst to create awareness and promote diversity.
Sarah Wertheimer, EOD’s executive director, said that monumental positive change and forward movement has happened in 20 years.
“Our first call to artists received 124 submissions,” Wertheimer said. “This year, we received 13,733 from 119 countries. And we’re thrilled that annual visitor attendance has quadrupled since we began. Less than 100,000 people attended the first exhibit; we had almost 400,000 last year.”
Wertheimer said that more milestones have been achieved with EOD’s ongoing educational initiatives.
“Twenty years ago, we reached 1,200 students with our educational programming,” Wertheimer said. “Last year, our education initiatives touched the lives of 52,274 students.”
Wertheimer added that the organization has added many more programs in the past five years, including two different reading programs in Sarasota-Manatee schools; an annual scholarship program for high school and college students; programs created for high school students that feature docent training as part of the Coexistence Club experience and a Unity Day program; and teacher workshops that provide area educators with skills, strategies and resources relating to arts appreciation, character building and diversity education.
“All of these milestones were achieved with the support of our extended family of educators, students, volunteers, board members, community foundations, and donors,” she added. “They have stayed with us every step of the way and made our journey possible.”
Wertheimer added that EOD’s 20th anniversary theme is “Embracing Kindness,” and the organization is planning several special events to celebrate the 2023 exhibit, including exhibiting it at two new venues.
“We’re excited to have been asked to display the 2023 exhibit at Butler Park in North Port and at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. And, of course, we’ll open the exhibit at Bayfront Park in downtown Sarasota.”
Wertheimer said that the public should expect a series of events commemorating the anniversary throughout the year, starting with a Grand Opening event on January 22 in Bayfront Park.
How can area residents and visitors help celebrate EOD’s 20th?
By “joining us in creating a world where kindness, respect and individuality are valued,” said Wertheimer.
“This universal message is a message of action. It’s coming together and not closing our eyes to people in need. Each one of us holds the key to open the door to kindness, compassion and understanding.
“Now, more than ever, it’s time to work together to eliminate the barriers of prejudice that hold back the full range of human potential. Today, the message of Embracing our Differences — that of inclusion, respect and kindness — is more vital than ever.”
A Quick Glance at Embracing Our Differences’ 20th Anniversary
• Jan. 18-March 12, 2023 Sarasota Exhibit (Bayfront Park):
• March 22-April 19, 2023 — North Port Exhibit at Butler Park
• April 26-May 29, 2023 — Bradenton Exhibit (State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota):
Special events
• Jan. 22 2023 — Grand Opening Event at Bayfront Park.
• April 29, 2023 — Grand Opening Event at State College of Florida:
• Feb. 17, 2023 Annual Luncheon at Michael’s On East
For more information about Embracing Our Differences, call 941-404-5710, or visit: embracingourdifferences.org
