SARASOTA - Dingbat Theatre Project is continuing its season.
It had sold out productions in December and May - and now has "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" set for August and "The SpongeBob Musical" set for November in Sarasota.
It's the first time in more than 15 years that "Hedwig and the Angry Itch" will be produced in the area, it said in a news release. It tells teh story of an "East German rock ’n’ roll goddess."
It is directed by Brian F. Finnerty and features Luke Manual McFatrich as Hedwig, Amanda Heisey as Yitzhak and Michelle Kasanofsky as Skzp with a book by John Cameron Mitchell and songs by Stephen Trask.
The design team includes Cory Woomert, Sophia Coscia and Rachel Knowles.
It begins Aug. 27.
In November, Dingbat Theatre Project brings "The SpongeBob Musical" to the area.
It's based on the Nickelodeon show with the story of SpongBob working to save Bikini Bottom. The musical earned 12 Tony nominations during its 2017 Broadway run.
Luke Manual McFatrich will direct with co-direction and choreograph by Brian F. Finnerty, and Michelle Kasanofsky working as music director.
It's first performance is Nov. 19.
Both will be performed at Hamlet’s Eatery’s at The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime.
Tickets are available for "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" at dingbattheatre.org. Tickets for "The SpongeBob Musical" go on sale Monday, July 26.
Dingbat Theatre is based in Venice and is "a collective of theater artists dedicated to the creation and development of dynamic and boldly imaginative theatrical productions. Dingbat’s belief is that great storytelling and, by extension, theater comes from imagination and a desire to play," it says.
