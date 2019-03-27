Alan and Alexis Adams have a housing problem and it isn’t that they don’t have one. They need to sell one, soon.
Alan enlisted in the Navy because of Sept. 11, thinking he could put his nursing training to good use.
“I felt like I owed it to the country,” he said.
He was quickly made a Fleet Marine Force corpsman — a member of the Navy assigned to provide medical services to the Marine Corps, which doesn’t have its own medical personnel.
During a training exercise, something “that was only supposed to make a boom sound” actually exploded, blasting him in the face with chemicals.
“It felt like an irritation,” he said — like an eyelash under a contact lens. But there are no timeouts in combat, or training, so he continued with the exercise, planning to rinse his eyes out later.
The next morning his eyes were bloodshot — and he couldn’t see out of the left one.
“I was told to take an eye drop and carry on, so I took an eye drop and carried on,” he said. “That wasn’t the best solution.”
His eye was irreparably injured and he also suffered irreversible neurological damage.
It was just a matter of time before he would lose the vision in his right eye as well, he was told.
‘Scary time’He was rated 50 percent disabled and assigned to work at the VA hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.
When he was driving home from work one day the vision in his right eye went out.
“That was a scary time,” he said.
After sending him “everywhere under the sun,” the Navy declared him “more than 100 percent disabled” and medically retired him, he said.
His vision in his left eye is 15/200; that is, something a person with average eyesight can see clearly at 200 feet he can at 15 feet.
His right eye is 10/200.
He has a severe sensitivity to light, to the extent that he wears sunglasses indoors and out. That brings snide remarks from people who don’t realize he has a medical issue, he said.
He also suffers from anxiety, and his neurological condition causes dizziness, which leads to falls.
It’s aggravated by cold weather. Winters in Ohio would often put him in a wheelchair for extended periods, he said.
When the Adamses visited Venice last December, the warmer weather helped him regain his mobility. They decided to move here and shopped around for a house.
They saw several but ultimately bought one sight unseen with a VA loan.
It’s not the houseThey love Venice.
“We live in paradise,” Alan said. “I can go to listen to the waves and be calmed down.”
But the house just isn’t working out for them.
“It’s a beautiful house,” Alexis said. “We’re just not the right family for it.”
There are no sidewalks in their neighborhood and “people just fly around here,” Alexis said, so it’s unsafe for Alan to take a walk.
They were told that the Venice Gardens pool was in walking distance, and it is for many people without his conditions but not for him.
The previous owners had redone the house, but not with a resident in mind with sight and mobility issues.
The rooms are small, meaning there are a lot of turns to be negotiated. The tracks for the sliding doors are raised, creating a tripping hazard.
And it’s too small overall for them, two sons and a dog. While the square footage is about the same as their house in Ohio, up north they also had a basement.
Ideally, they need a larger house with an open floor plan, in a community with sidewalks, with a pool and assistive features like a bench and handrails in the shower; a room Alan can darken so he feels comfortable taking off his sunglasses; shutters on the windows; and softer lighting.
Like a ‘regular’ manRealtor Robert Goldman, of Michael Saunders & Co., found them one.
He has the listing for their house and for one in Pelican Pointe owned by Betty Hackmeister, the widow of a service member. It has all the features they’re looking for and more and is even closer to Garden Elementary, where their 7-year-old goes to school.
She said Goldman approached her about selling to the Adamses and she readily agreed.
“I have a very soft heart for veterans,” she said. “I thought, if I can help a veteran, that would be great.”
They’ve got a contract, contingent on the Adamses selling their house, and they’re already approved for a VA loan to buy the new one.
But they can only have one VA loan at a time. Until they sell the house they’re in, they can’t close on the one they want.
Hackmeister has pulled hers off the market to give them time to make a sale. She said she doesn’t have a timetable for them.
“She’s a sweetheart,” Alexis said.
Their house has been on the market for more than 50 days, though, and they’re worried about imposing on her “amazing heart,” Alan said.
They’re also eager to take advantage of all that their new house will offer — including some intangible benefits.
“I’m looking forward to being able to walk to the clubhouse and have a beer, like a regular man,” Alan said.
His sense of independence and freedom were taken away along with his eyesight.
“You never understand how much you take it for granted,” he said.
It will mean more freedom for Alexis as well, knowing that she can leave for a time and Alan will be in a safer house in a safer neighborhood.
“It’ll be so much peace of mind for me,” she said.
But it all hinges on getting their house sold.
“We’re so close to getting our forever home,” Alan said. “So close. You can taste it.
“I can’t wait,” Alexis said.”
