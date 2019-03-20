A lawsuit brought by former State Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Office over a dispute among members of a Venice homeowners association has been settled.
A settlement agreement reached last month requires three male members of the Bellagio on Venice Island Homeowner’s Association board to step down from that or any HOA committee for three years, with no admission of wrongdoing.
The woman on whose behalf the state filed the lawsuit agreed to the same condition in order to secure the settlement.
Directors and committee chairs will also have to attend at least two hour of diversity training under the settlement. The training is required to be open to all Bellagio residents and must take place within 90 days of Feb. 19, the date the last party signed the agreement.
A financial penalty sought by the woman was dropped, according to the agreement.
The claimsThe state had sued the HOA and board members Robert Kunath, Wyatt Brown and Tom Gavlick on behalf of Teresa Walker, a homeowner and board member and past president.
Walker alleged in the lawsuit that she was bullied, threatened and humiliated and was the subject of degrading emails that created a hostile environment, denying her the housing rights granted to her pursuant to the Florida Fair Housing Act.
It all started, according to Walker’s complaint, when an all-male board in 2014 provided misleading information about an access issue in its letter to homeowners. She provided two legal opinions on the issue and suggested the all-male board work with two women who lived together in a home near an access trail.
Some argued that a third access trail off the Intracoastal Waterway, only feet away from an existing road, was unnecessary. A member vote was taken that supported that position, but the HOA board ignored it, saying it was their call.
An email dispute erupted. There was some name-calling.
In June, Gavlic and Kunath created a Legal Committee that included the all-male HOA board members and excluded Walker. She believed it was formed specifically to exclude her from participating in discussions as an ex officio board member, denying her rights granted under the HOA’s own bylaws.
When she challenged a Legal Committee report during a Grounds Committee meeting, Gavlick reportedly repeatedly interrupted Walker’s report in an “aggressive, demeaning and hostile tone,” according to the lawsuit.
As an ex officio board member, Walker was previously allowed to sit in on HOA board meetings and participate in discussions, but soon that all changed. Eventually, Walker was not allowed to sit with the board and was only allowed to speak during homeowner comments at the end of the meeting.
Some of the HOA board members began undermining the Grounds Committee that Ms. Walker chaired, she alleged.
In Jan. 4, 2015, she held a committee meeting in her home. Two days later, at another Grounds Committee meeting, Kunath allegedly became red faced and threatening, and said, “If you pull that stunt again, there will be consequences,” according to the suit.
Brown, who served on the Grounds Committee, repeatedly screamed and badgered Joan Crotty and Cinny Schein, two other committee members, said Walker.
A week later Walker alleged she was walking her dogs when she saw Brown. At first the conversation was civil, then he began yelling at her and allegedly physically shoved her.
Walker resigned as Grounds Committee chair in February 2015 after complaining about Brown’s aggressive behavior toward her and the two other committee women.
Walker said she’s not the only female to face demeaning and intimidating acts of aggression from the HOA board members named in the suit. She named three female members on various boards who also resigned or refused to continue to serve due to harassment and intimidation.
In March 2016, Walker filed charges of discrimination with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which were referred to the Florida Commission on Human Rights.
In September 2016, the Commission issued a Determination of Cause, finding reason to believe discriminatory housing practices occurred.
After receiving the Commission’s findings, Walker elected for the Attorney General to represent her in the lawsuit.
Last month the Bellagio held an election for all five of its HOA board seats. One woman was elected. Cheryl Smith now serves as president of the HOA.
But there are grumblings that some in the ‘”old guard” are still inserting themselves into association matters, making it hard for new members to establish themselves.
Smith is now reportedly busy reconstituting various committees, which previously were occupied by essentially the same small group of HOA board members.
The hope going forward is the new blood coming onto the HOA board will make for a more democratic process involving more people in more committees making association decisions that affect its homeowners.
“There were quite a few new people at the election, so this could be a new start,” said one resident. “That was a very good sign.”
