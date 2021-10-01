Disney World and I go way back

Author’s Note: This is my recollection of my first Walt Disney World experience, somewhat refreshed by having watched the relevant part of the TV show about the grand opening that aired shortly afterward on NBC.
It’s on YouTube if you want to see it. Try to spot me. The footage of the grand opening is toward the end.
Other participants may remember things differently. But I’m almost certainly younger than they are, so ....
My musical career peaked when I was in eighth grade.
Though a middle school student, I was actually in the Dunnellon (Florida) High School band.
The band director, looking to add bodies to the group — the high school only had about 360 students — came over to the middle school and did some programs during study hall.
I had taken accordion lessons (shut up) in Michigan, so I already knew how to read music.
I was quickly recruited to play “baritone,” whatever that was. It got me out of my last class at the middle school, which didn’t have air conditioning, so I joined the band.
Finishing out my day at the high school — whose band room DID have AC — balanced out becoming a band nerd, which never really bothered me that much to start with. Band is fun and people in the band become a sort of family.
It also got me on the bus home earlier, so I got a better seat.
The baritone horn is a member of the low brass family, which means it has basically nothing in common with the accordion. You may know it as the euphonium, though the two instruments are slightly different.
They sound pretty much like a trombone but look kind of like a small tuba (the polka band sort, not a sousaphone, which the player has to wear like an albino boa constrictor).
In those days, school began in late August in Marion County, so I’d been learning the instrument for only a few weeks when the band director gathered about 8 or 10 of us together and said we’d been invited somewhere.
Now, I was too new to the band to have any idea what this might mean. But no one else did either.
Typically, an invitation is for the entire band to perform. For example, we marched in Ocala’s Christmas parade every year, along with the other high school bands in the county.
But this wasn’t a group invitation. It was just the select few of us — out of probably 35 band members — whom the band director had picked to participate in the grand opening of Walt Disney World, 50 years ago this year.
I have no earthly clue why I was chosen other than that I played a low brass instrument and the ceremonial band, comprising 1,076 players, would be led by Meredith Willson, composer of “The Music Man.” You know, the guy who wrote “76 Trombones.”
Harold Hill didn’t have remotely that many for the band he assembled in Gary, Indiana, but Willson would have trombones to burn in Orlando.
I knew the song but wasn’t familiar with the musical then. If I had been, I’d have worked overtime on Hill’s “think method” for learning an instrument.
I’ve read that there were auditions for the band, so it may be the case that the standards for participants were lowered at some point to bulk up the numbers. I certainly wouldn’t have passed an audition because to say I wasn’t very good would be a gross understatement.
But Mickey Mouse needed me. Who was I to say no?
Very early on the appointed day, student musicians assembled from our area at a truck stop along I-75, where we were picked up by a chartered bus. How early? I don’t recall, but it was just turning light when we got to Disney World.
We all wore our school band uniforms, which Disney supplemented with a very cheap hat that we got to keep and a cheap overlay that we didn’t. I have no clue what they might ever have been used for later.
Then it was time to practice.
We formed up in front of the train station at the Magic Kingdom — not that there were any other parks to choose from at the time. Two lines four players across marched through the two station entrances and around the circle, then joined and marched down Main Street eight strong, playing “76 Trombones” all the while.
Over and over and over again.
In the heat and, at least in the case of my high school bandmates and me, wool uniforms.
It was brutal.
Yes, it was October, but October in Florida is the next-to-last month of summer.
These were the days before bottled water, so I don’t remember how we stayed hydrated. I do remember that we got a box lunch — literally, lunch in a box — that is best described as “skimpy.”
Having been back to WDW dozens of times since, I can assure you that no matter what complaints you may have about the food — which has improved greatly over the years — you didn’t get the worst meal ever served there.
Finally, it was time to perform.
Willson was there, of course, conducting ceremonially.
Several other band directors were stationed along the route to conduct as well, to the extent you can conduct more than 1,000 people marching past you. In reality, they just wanted it to sound as if we were all playing the same song at the same time.
Bob Hope and Roy Disney, Walt’s brother, were there, too. Walt had died in 1966, leaving Roy to see the construction of Disney World through to completion.
As the band reached the end of Main Street, we filled the loop in front of Cinderella’s Castle. It seems as though we played a second song but I’m hazy on that. I’ve read that it was “When You Wish Upon a Star.”
Roy read a speech, singers sang, dancers danced and then it was over. So we left.
It was back to the buses, then back to the truck stop, to be picked up by our families.
We had spent the entire day as special guests at what would come to be known as the “Most Magical Place on Earth,” before most of the public got to see any of it, and we didn’t get to experience anything other than the pavement of Main Street and some back roads we used to return to the train station area. Everything else was off limits.
We did, however, get a reward that was also part marketing — eight books of tickets, which would guarantee our return. At which time, of course, we would spend money.
Those books of tickets made me very popular with my out-of-state family relatives with kids even though they didn’t save all that much money — an adult entry in those days was $3.50 and the ticket books were worth $5.75.
Oh, and we got a certificate thanking us for participating in the grand opening.
Mine was made out to “Rubert” Mudge, an error I pretty inartfully fixed with a black marker.
So I guess it was Rubert’s musical career that peaked in eight grade.
P.S. Disney invited us back in 1996 for the 25th anniversary of the grand opening. Participants got a special poster or such, as I recall.
I did NOT get more tickets.
