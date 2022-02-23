VENICE — Venice Theatre will open its new production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” on Friday, March 4. The popular family musical will run through Sunday, March 27.
(Venice Theatre’s production is beginning a week later than planned due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the cast and crew.)
Theater-goers of all ages are invited to travel to a French provincial town where they will meet the smart and beautiful Belle, her arrogant suitor Gaston, an enchanted palace full of talking inanimate objects, and a Prince under a beastly spell.
Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version adapted by Linda Woolverton features timeless songs by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice.
The original Broadway production ran for more than 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
Venice Theatre provides a fresh take on this “tale as old as time” directed by the theater’s producing executive director, Murray Chase.
Chase said he is excited for his production team to tackle the special effects and illusions required to bring this magical story to life. He also is using the flying effects provided by ZFX Inc. (commonly known as ZFX Flying of Louisville and Utrecht the Netherlands) for a surprising variety of scenes.
He’s also bringing on former Venice Theatre student, Sophia Coscia, to design animations.
“With lighting design by John Michael Andzulis and scenic design by Tim Wisgerhof, I know the technical aspects of the show will be outstanding,” Chase said. “We have the most professional technical staff and the best volunteer carpenters and problem-solving scenery crews of all community theaters in the nation.
“With the recent completion of our Technical Arts Center, we now have a facility to match their excellence.”
Andzulis, Venice Theatre’s technical director, production manager and resident lighting designer, explained, “Beauty and the Beast is the first production where we’ve been able to take full advantage of our new Technical Arts Center. We have space to build and transport all of our scenery in a way that is 100 percent more efficient than it was in the past.
“This renovation has had a profound effect on our productivity and production quality.”
Chase’s staging is supported not only by his technical team but also with vibrant choreography by Brian Finnerty and professional music direction by Michelle Kasanofsky.
Sound design is by Nate Blaweiss. Maureen S. Demers and Tim Wisgerhof are charged with designing the costumes, both realistic and fantastical. Some costumes are supplied by Wardrobe Witchery. (Wisgerhof is the theater’s resident scenic designer)
In the midst of challenging times, Venice Theatre is delighted to bring this story to the stage for a new generation.
As a reviewer from DC Theatre Scene said, “[Beauty and the Beast] rocked my world ... There’s enough in the show to assure a fun time for all ... With dire headlines running rampant 24/7, it’s just so pleasant to curl up and enjoy a good old-fashioned journey between two misfits who learn to appreciate each other from the inside out, and find true love just in time before the final sparkling red rose petal falls.”
Note: Ticket holders for the canceled first week of performances are currently being re-seated; sales of new tickets are suspended until affected patrons are accommodated.
New ticket sales will resume on or about Feb. 26. Tickets are $36 for adults, $20 for college students, and $15 for children and teens through 12th grade.
They will be available online at venicetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 941-488-1115. Questions may be emailed to info@venicetheatre.net.
Performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. A Saturday matinee is likely to be added based on popular demand.
Venice Theatre is located at 140 Tampa Ave. W. on the island in Venice. The box office is currently under renovation and closed for walk-up business.
