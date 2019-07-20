By VICTORIA VILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ
Staff Writer
The Sarasota County School District’s pupil support services will host a summer institute for special-education teachers, on-campus support personnel and school administrators next month.
The Exceptional Student Education Summer Institute will take place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at Pine View School in Osprey.
Sonia Figaredo-Alberts, executive director of pupil support services, said in a district news release that the institute aims to provide special-education teachers and staff with new methods and information to help them educate students with disabilities.
“When we give our staff and teachers the opportunity for continued and advanced learning opportunities it helps students with special needs thrive and succeed, regardless of the obstacles they may face,” Figaredo-Alberts said.
Melissa Bisesi, human resources specialist for Florida Diagnostic and Learning Resources System, will deliver a morning keynote address on dyslexia at the event.
The afternoon schedule will consist of breakout sessions focused on assisting struggling readers with both reading and math strategies.
The event will also feature a strand on social-emotional learning as part of an integrated approach to instruction.
