Love, joy and peace ... the timeless message and Spirit of Christmas will be presented once again in Sarasota.
Join the Ditchfield Family for its 23rd annual celebration of this most wonderful time of the year.
Known throughout the country for their superb harmonies, rich blend, and genuine family warmth, The Ditchfields bring favorite holiday music and carols, along with the hope-filled message of the joyful season.
Most remarkable of all is that they truly are all members of one family. When they began singing together, the group originally consisted of Stephen and his wife, Bernice, son Nate and his wife, Gina, daughter Stephanie, and sons, Michael & David.
As the younger boys have grown, so has the group — which now includes Michael’s wife, Taylor, and David’s wife, Katy.
This festive celebration of Christmas is emceed by their oldest daughter, Christin, and her husband, Andrew Lazo, and includes Nate and Gina’s four sons: Andrew, Christopher (and his wife Sydney), Joshua and Timothy, who all perform and travel with the family as much as possible throughout the year.
Seating is limited, so please make plans now to get in the Christmas Spirit with The Ditchfields. There will be three performances Dec. 10-11 at McCall Auditorium at Faith Baptist Church, 8751 Fruitville Road in Sarasota, 3 miles east of I-75.
They will perform at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 11.
Tickets are $45 per person for VIP seating and $30 per person for main seating.
