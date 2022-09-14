Diitchfield Famil Singers will perform in Sarasota

The Ditchfield Family Singers will perform their 23rd annual Christmas program in the McCall Auditorium at Faith Baptist Church in Sarasota on Dec. 10 and 11.

Love, joy and peace ... the timeless message and Spirit of Christmas will be presented once again in Sarasota.

Join the Ditchfield Family for its 23rd annual celebration of this most wonderful time of the year.


