VENICE — Accompanied by a small fleet of boats, members of the Suncoast Reef Rovers dive club brought enough items out of the Venice Inlet last month to hold a yard sale.
And they even rescued two crabs.
The group regularly conducts cleanups in local waters. The scene on Saturday, June 19, was off the South Jetty.
A total of 70 volunteers, including 33 divers, brought up more than 1,000 pounds of debris, according to the group’s report on the event.
Providing assistance and oversight were Venice’s police boats, a boat from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, two boats from Sea Tow a boat from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and five kayakers.
More than 400 pounds of debris was classified as miscellaneous trash but another 400 pounds was assorted fishing gear — nets, lead from nets, monofiliment line, rods, reels, lures and hooks.
Also retrieved were several items of dive gear; a table and two beach chairs; a football; two tires; seven baseball caps; and a padlock.
The group does quarterly cleanups at Service Club Park and annual cleanups at the Venice Fishing Pier and North and South jetties.
The club also accept requests for cleanups. The next one of those, according to SuncoastReefRovers.org, is Saturday, July 24, in the marina at Country Club Estates.
