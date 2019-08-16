Newer vehicles are equipped with more advanced safety technology than ever before, but are we driving any safer in these vehicles?
According to a study by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, the answer is no.
State Farm reported drivers in vehicles equipped with adaptive cruise control or lane-keeping assist admit to using their smart phones while driving at significantly higher rates than those without the latest technology.
For those with lane-keeping assist, 42% of drivers admitted to using video chat, compared to only 20% without. Similarly for adaptive cruise control, those numbers are 39% compared to only 19%.
While local law enforcement does not track specific types of vehicles involved in crashes, they stressed additional safety measures do not mean drivers can take their eyes off the road.
“We have seen a lot of innovative vehicle safety modifications to most newer vehicles,” said Sgt. Bill Maymon of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit. “Although these modifications may aid in reducing crashes, it is still incumbent upon the driver to safely operate their motor vehicle. This boils down to avoiding all distractions while operating a motor vehicle to include any activity that would require a driver to divert attention away from keeping his/her eyes and mind on the roadway.”
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez said the Traffic Unit has not seen any crashes as a result of the adaptive technologies, but acknowledged it would be rare for a driver to admit fault during a crash investigation.
In North Port, Police Department Spokesperson Josh Taylor said officers couldn’t think of particular issues associated with smart car technology but they constantly see phone usage and texting.
They would advise those using the newest vehicle technology “to stay vigilant behind the wheel and to not rely on these latest tools for too much. Becoming complacent can be dangerous.”
Lt. Dylan Renz said the Punta Gorda Police Department is seeing more and more instances of distracted driving because of cell phones, though he’s unaware of any way to determine how much of it is related to vehicle technology.
“We are still a long way from vehicles with technology that will not require drivers,” he said. “Until we get there, no amount of technology can replace attentive driving and personal responsibility behind the wheel.”
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.