We band together as communities and form governments to help us all live better, safer and more honest lives.
City, county, state and federal governments help keep us all honest. We have laws that try to encourage and enforce decent behavior. Don’t kill someone else. Don’t hurt children and don’t cheat your neighbors or your customers. Keeping our worst instincts in check is a legitimate goal of government.
But just as humans have instincts and traits that need to be kept in check, so do governments. Too much authority, secrecy or arrogance can lead to a corrupt government.
Over the course of history several institutions evolved to keep government in check. Obviously, Democracy is a major check on government. Don’t like your elected official? Vote them out.
The press has also evolved as a fairly reliable check on government. Want to know what your city officials are doing at their meetings and behind closed doors? Don’t wait for the government to tell you. It’s not that government folks are dishonest. They just aren’t motivated to encourage tons of people to show up at meetings or scrutinize their activities.
The natural reflex of many government officials is to keep things on the down low, maintain a low profile and hope the public doesn’t complain too much.
That’s why years ago, we passed laws, not just here, but all over the country, that compelled governments to publicize their meetings, their bids, their tax increase proposals and just about every official action.
Public notices are important because they help keep government honest. Because newspapers are not beholden to government, they are a good third party source to publish those notices.
General circulation newspapers like ours publish those notices both in print and online. All newspapers in the state post their legal notices on their own websites and a website operated by the state press association so everyone in the state can see every government public notice from every government in the state.
You can even ask the press association to email you notices from particular governments that you are interested in — at no charge.
This year, another state legislator is proposing a law that will allow city and county governments to just post their notices on their own websites.
Florida Rep. Randy Fine, who represents Brevard County, introduced legislation (HB 1235) to reduce the requirement of counties, cities and school districts to purchase public notices in printed newspapers and newspaper websites. Fine says it will save taxpayer dollars.
Maybe, but at what cost? The money our newspaper makes from public notices is a very small part of our revenue. In fact, newspapers charge governments a lot less for public notices than a private business pays for advertising.
The money taxpayers pay for the publication of these notices is like an insurance policy that governments will do their business in the sunshine.
I’m not sure what is driving Rep. Fine to push this bill but I would venture a guess that it really isn’t about saving money for the taxpayer. In the 30 plus years I have been newspapering, I have seen many politicians propose laws just like this. Often it is a result of the legislator getting mad at his local paper. I’m not sure if that’s the case here, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it was.
Allowing the government to control the means of public notice is tantamount to giving up one of the safeguards we put in place to make sure government is dealing openly and fairly with its citizens.
If you agree, contact our local legislators and let them know.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.