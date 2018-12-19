The city’s SeeClickFix service, through which people can report code violations and the like, has proven to be quite popular — especially with Venice City Council members.
They’re responsible for about 40 percent of the 1,764 complaints reported from Aug. 1, 2016, when the service went online, through Nov. 30, 2018, according to Special Events & Marketing Coordinator Shirley Gibson, who has overseen it since April.
Only Vice Mayor Rich Cautero has an account under his full name, but Council Member Bob Daniels has acknowledged he’s a frequent user, logging dozens of complaints.
Twenty-six percent came from someone with a SeeClickFix account, Gibson said, while 20 percent were anonymous. Staff accounted for the remaining 14 percent.
City Manager Ed Lavallee and City Clerk Lori Stelzer both have accounts; each has reported one problem, according to the SeeClickFix website. A number of other city employees also have accounts but under their jobs titles, with various levels of reports credited to them.
Gibson said that 510 complaints were referred to “outside agencies,” including Sarasota County, the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Power & Light.
Of the remaining ones, 471 involved something within the Public Works Department’s jurisdiction. Because of the volume, Administrative Coordinator Tricia Matero has been made the contact person for complaints.
Vice Mayor Rich Cautero said he’s had problems trying to make a report when he didn’t have a specific address. Gibson said a specific address is needed when a potential code violation is involved but that a general description should work in other situations.
Because roadside trash is a common complaint, Daniels suggested that drivers of solid- waste trucks make a note when they see any and report it at the end of their shift so a truck can be dispatched to collect it.
Assistant Public Works Director Ricky Simpson said some drivers already do that, but more could.
Gibson said that quarterly meetings are held with SeeClickFix to talk about any issues the city is having, but she’s looking into other companies as well. QAlert and ZenCity are two others that provide similar services.
QAlert’s system was “amazing,” she said. “They checked off all the boxes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.