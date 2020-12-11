VENICE — COVID-19 impacted nearly every holiday in 2020 — and Christmas is no different.
The pandemic created a nationwide online buying frenzy this year. On Cyber Monday, Adobe Analytics reported consumers spent a record-breaking $10.8 billion in online sales that one day.
With these massive sales come deliveries. And the busiest time of year for the United States Postal Service and other shipping services is coming soon: Dec. 14-20.
So, what can you do to get your package to where it needs to go, and on time for the holidays?
First, the postal service recommends using sturdy, new boxes.
Having a clearly written address label on the front of the box is important, but don’t write too much. A box with a lot of printed writing on it is not so good.
To safeguard the gift, senders should add a second label inside the box in case the box is damaged. It will have a better chance of getting delivered. If a package gets wet and is undeliverable, or has a bad ZIP Code or no return address, it gets sent to a dead-letter facility.
Inside, use bubble wrap or newspaper to cushion the gift inside.
No matter who you ship with, your package should be sealed up tight. The USPS says not to use string on the outside of your packages because it gets caught in the sorting machines.
The postal service recommends shipping tape because it’s best for sending parcels.
Customers should never bundle letters with string, yarn, staples, paper clips, rubber bands or string. Staples can injure carriers and clerks.
Consumers should be careful shipping batteries. Lithium batteries are hazardous and are restricted by type, quantity and battery strength. Batteries should be secured in the original manufacturer’s packaging and not inside toys or electronic devices. Keep this in mind: If a delivery driver hears vibrations, ticking or other noises during transportation, the package may be delayed and checked for security concerns.
Due to COVID-19, the USPS encourages customers to use online services this year at usps.com. Customers can use an accurate bathroom scale to weigh a package, then print out labels. Users can go to the USPS website and ask for a carrier to pick up the package. FedEx and UPS have helpful websites as well.
Customers can also sign up for “Informed Delivery” to monitor packages arriving from the USPS or FedEx Delivery Manager or UPS My Choice, which tracks shipments.
Whatever you are shipping, the postal service and other shipping services, recommend sending early, if at all possible.
Amazon for the holidays
Because of the enormous amount of online sales, companies like Amazon are telling customers delivery times could be longer than usual.
According to Amazon’s holiday statement, 100,000 new employees were hired for the holidays.
The new $16 million Amazon facility opened near Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice.
The 120,000-square-foot warehouse is a hub for local Amazon deliveries. Amazon uses several subcontracting companies to deliver thousands of packages. On average, drivers deliver 200 packages per day along their route. With the holidays, drivers are experiencing about 70 or more parcels to deliver daily.
Delivery drivers ask customers who have long driveways to make sure their dogs are inside the home if a delivery is expected. Drivers also say gated communities are often a challenge for delivering packages. When filling out paperwork, customers should include important details including a gate code or apartment number and if there are pets that can get out of an open gate.
This year, delivery drivers are following COVID-19 protocol, including using hand sanitizer, wearing masks, temperature screenings and social distancing.
According to Amazon, the delivery giant implemented more than 150 new process improvements and safety measures over the last several months.
New this year, Amazon customers picking up their Amazon.com order by selecting an Amazon 4-star or Amazon Books location as the delivery location. Prime members can also get free same-day with no minimum purchase amount required when shipping to an Amazon physical retail store or Amazon Hub location.
The post office has a nationwide toll free number, 800-ASK-USPS, for residents to call with questions or for starts and stops of their mail if they are going on vacation and to find out ZIP codes.
