SARASOTA — New COVID-19 vaccine boosters are slowly rolling out locally even as ways of eliminating the need for multiple injections are being explored.
One is by developing an annual vaccine like the yearly flu shot, said Dr. Manuel Gordillo, medical director of Sarasota Memorial Hospital Infection Prevention and Control in an online news conference Wednesday.
The federal government confirmed this week that it's moving toward that approach.
Another is the development of a nasal-spray vaccine that would prevent the coronavirus from getting into the respiratory system, he said.
China is testing one in animals that allegedly is more effective than injections, and India is working on one as well, he said.
The U.S. effort to create such a "mucosal" vaccine is underfunded, Gordillo said.
Finally, he said, researchers are working on a "pan-coronavirus" vaccine that would provide protection against all known variants. Because the technology for that is currently lacking, it's probably still three to five years in the future.
In the meantime, he said, anyone who is eligible should get the new "bivalent" vaccine booster, which targets both the original coronavirus and variants B.4 and B.5, which account for 11% and 89% of present cases, respectively.
Both Pfizer and Moderna have one. You can receive either regardless of the brand of your earlier vaccinations or boosters, and get your flu shot at the same time.
The booster isn't a substitute for the first and second vaccine shots. And it's not for everyone. Pfizer's vaccine is approved for people age 12 and up while only adults — 18 and older — qualify for Moderna's.
The Walgreens stores in the Venice area had appointments Wednesday for the new vaccine but no South County CVS pharmacy did and Publix's and Walmart's website don't yet mention it.
Declining case numbers and hospitalizations have led some to say the pandemic is over, Gordillo said, "but the virus has other plans."
SMH had 55 COVID cases Thursday and the number has increased every day this week, though only four patients were in the ICU.
Nearly 3,000 COVID patients were hospitalized statewide Wednesday.
Before deciding not to get the new booster, people should consider both their risk level and the level of anyone they live with, Gordillo said.
While it appears the next few months will be a quiet period for COVID, he said, most predictions are for a new wave of unknown intensity toward the end of the year.
Though the vaccines aren't providing the desired level of protection against infection, they're still keeping the hospitalization and death rates down, he said.
Modeling shows that booster uptake at the same rate as flu shots would prevent 10,000 deaths and 130,000 hospitalizations, he said.
Because of numbers like that, "the scope of this pandemic is hard to fathom," he said.
More than 1 million deaths have been counted, the vast majority of them in facilities, where they weren't witnessed by the public.
Many health care workers are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder for that reason, he said.
COVID has also had a significant impact on life expectancy, Gordillo said, decreasing it from 79 to 76 years for the U.S. population as a whole, with bigger losses among the Black, Hispanic and Native American communities.
That hadn't happened since the Spanish flu epidemic more than 100 years ago, he said.
The number of monkeypox cases in the county increased from two to four since last week. Gordillo said he was aware of three of them, the first two of which were diagnosed elsewhere in county residents and the third diagnosed locally.
SMH has educated its staff to be able to diagnose the disease and has conducted drills to deal with cases if any present, he said.
Through Wednesday, Florida had 2,158 cases, about one-tenth of those diagnosed in the country, ranking it third behind California and New York.
Vaccine is available locally through the Health Department, Gordillo said. Call 941-861-2900 or visit DOHSarasotaInfo@FLHealth.gov.
