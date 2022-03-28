SARASOTA — Jennifer Bocker has dived into a new role at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, relocating from Colorado to become its chief medical officer.
Bocker, MD, MBA, FACS, is a board-certified general surgeon with specialty training in level one trauma surgery and head and neck surgical oncology.
An avid skydiver, she currently holds one world record for skydiving and is training for another world record attempt.
Originally from the Chicago area, Bocker received her medical degree from Northwestern University School of Medicine; performed her general surgery residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center in New York; and completed her fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
At Sarasota Doctors Hospital, she works with physicians to ensure the hospital continues to provide the highest quality care to the community.
Bocker has performed thousands of parachute jumps and is currently training to attempt the women’s head-down, large-formation skydiving world record.
The jump is part of Project 19, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Bocker is one of eight women who will be the base of the formation.
She also trains for and participates in Ironman triathlons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.