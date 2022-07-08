SARASOTA — A new medical procedure offered locally only at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital may offer simpler relief for longtime suffers of complex digestive conditions other than surgery.
Doctors Hospital is the first in the area to offer the peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM) procedure for advanced digestive issues, according to a news release.
The procedure involves using a high-definition, flexible endoscope to go through the patient’s mouth and into the esophagus, it states.
Because procedures are done in the endoscopy lab, there's no surgery, and most patients go home the same day or after an overnight stay.
"This is big-city care being done locally, and this is the latest in endoscopic management," board certified gastroenterologist Abdelhai Abdelqader, M.D., said in the release.
He performed the procedure on James Nichols, who had suffered from swallowing and throat problems for more than 12 years, having trouble eating and sleeping, losing more than 20 pounds and dealing with constipation issues.
"Everything is great now, no problems at all and no constipation issues," Nichols said in the release. "I can eat and swallow normally again.
"In addition to eating and swallowing better, I sleep better and have an overall quality of life improvement."
Previously, to get the treatment he would have had to travel out of the area and possibly have to wait for an appointment, according to the release.
Now, patients are coming to the Sarasota area to get the procedure, the press release states.
