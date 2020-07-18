ENGLEWOOD — Around 300 rescued dogs from Puerto Rico were expected to arrive in Miami on Thursday night.
Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood was hoping to bring 50 home for adoption, and rented a van to pick them up. Staff traveled to Miami, but in the end came home with only one “underdog.”
“Animal rescues are faced with missteps and occasional mayhem,” said Maureen O’Nell, CEO of Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood. “Last night was both for many dogs and cats rescued from Puerto Rico en route to Miami.”
Several animal welfare organizations from across the nation traveled to Miami International Airport ready to help these animals find forever homes, O’Nell said.
Island Dog Rescue, a nonprofit based in Virginia Beach that saves animals from the Caribbean Islands, announced earlier this month a special rescue mission was being organized for 300 animals, including cats and dogs.
Suncoast Humane Society rented a climate-controlled truck, gathered donated crates, adjusted staffing patterns and sent a team of three prepared to help 50 dogs from Puerto Rico.
“After an extended delay, when the animals finally arrived, it was apparent that some rescue organizations weren’t going to receive the amount of animals they expected to take in,” O’Nell said.
She said SHS “happily” brought back “one frightened dog with a limp, who was originally found leashed to a fence. No one was interested in him.”
She said their crew embraced the dog.
“There was no way, after making such a brave journey, he was going to get left behind again,” she said. “As a single passenger in a 26-foot truck, we brought our guy home (Thursday) morning. He is going to need a lot of care and we will give it to him.”
It is still unknown how complex this dog’s medical needs are, O’Nell said. Suncoast will seek community input on the dog’s name and help him with an adopted home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.