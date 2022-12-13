VENICE - A Christmas tree meant to memorialize veterans was taken from Veterans Park in Bay Indies between Sunday night and Monday morning.
The tree was placed by the Bay Indies Veterans Club, with blank metal dog tags as decorations that local families could write messages for a veteran who has died.
The Venice Police Department was called by Veterans Club President Bill Capozzi, who said that VPD officers also brought over a replacement tree and helped Club members set it up.
"It's outstanding," Capozzi said Monday. "I'd like to see something good come from this."
The Venice Police Department posted about the tree donation on social media, saying officers from the Days A Squad purchased the new tree.
VPD members who donated and helped set up the tree included Captain Andy Leisenring, Officers Bill Long and Brett Woodworth, and Criminalistics Specialists Tawnie Murdock and Mary Wood.
According to the VPD investigative report, the Veterans Club's tree was placed in a small gazebo at Veterans Park on Bay Indies Boulevard. The tree was secured at both the top and the bottom to prevent it from being blown away.
Capozzi told police that approximately 200 dog tags were placed on the tree when it was taken, sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and the next morning.
There were no cameras in the area facing the gazebo area, and no eyewitnesses to the theft, according to the arrest report.
Capozzi said he was at a loss for why someone would take the tree. He told police that the Club had not had issues with "anti-veteran individuals" and the metal on the dog tags would not be a good source of salvaging.
According to the report, the stolen tree was valued at $500.
Capozzi said that the Veterans Club has already ordered replacement dog tags for the new tree. He is hopefully, however, that whoever took the tree would at least return the dog tags with messages on them already.
"The tree can be replaced. The dog tags are sentimental," Capozzi said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.