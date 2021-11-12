Sorry, an error occurred.
SARASOTA — The Department of Health-Sarasota will begin vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds Monday, Nov. 15.
The DOH announced Friday that it had received the pediatric dosage of the Pfizer vaccine and will offer the shots in both Sarasota and North Port.
Both clinics operate on a no-appointment-necessary, walk-in basis providing the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to age-eligible residents.
First, second and booster shots are all available under government guidelines.
Hours for the Sarasota clinic, 2200 Ringling Blvd., are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The North Port clinic, 6950 Outreach Way, is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The vaccines remain widely available throughout the community at retail pharmacies and medical providers' offices. Visit Vaccines.gov to check availability.
According to the website, these locations in the Venice area have the pediatric dosage of the Pfizer vaccine:
• Walgreens, 1490 South U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice
• Walgreens, 1120 North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis
• CVS, 1111 North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis
• Walgreens, 4105 Pointe Plaza Blvd.
• CVS, 4090 South Tamiami Trail, Venice
A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18 years of age and must sign a consent form.
For more information, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 941-861-2883, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
