VENICE — Despite Hurricane Ian canceling events, area advocacy groups remain active in communities and on social media for domestic violence awareness month in October.
Breaking
featured topical
VENICE — Despite Hurricane Ian canceling events, area advocacy groups remain active in communities and on social media for domestic violence awareness month in October.
“The best advice I could give somebody is to be a friend,” Alyssa Burns, the director of domestic violence programs at Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, said about people in a victim’s life.
CARE in Charlotte County and Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center in Sarasota and DeSoto Counties are both organizations that help survivors of domestic violence all year-round.
Throughout October, the groups’ efforts are focused on awareness through social media campaigns and outreach.
The Venice Police Department has joined in the awareness effort through its partnership with SPARCC.
“We want to help people get through it,” Venice Police Capt. Andy Leisenring said.
He said all new Venice Police officers go through an 8-hour training with a SPARCC advocate on domestic violence, which “keeps us up to date.”
The training also reminds officers about the advocacy group and the services available for domestic violence victims.
SPARCC Advocate Sigrid Stang is at the Venice police station every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Since Stang is a regular face around the station, Leisenring said officers who see signs or patterns with someone tell Stang to reach out.
Her presence at the station not only reminds the officers about SPARCC, but it also provides a safe location for victims to seek additional resources outside of an arrest of the abuser.
“It also helps survivors when they meet me here,” she said.
If the person is being followed by the abuser, meeting at the station can deter the abuser from showing up while someone seeks assistance, Stang said.
“That one time you talk to them might be the time they are ready to go,” Stang said.
As awareness month continues, Burns noted some signs for people to look out for in abusive relationships.
“If they aren’t enjoying things they used to, it’s a part of the isolating behavior,” Burns said.
Another “initial red flag” is the person having to check in with the person they are dating.
Both Burns and Stang talked about being there for someone who is in an abusive relationship and the importance of not giving up on them.
“Leaving an abuser is not an event, it is a process,” Stang said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.