Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The city of Venice recognized October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month during a City Council meeting on Oct. 11. Pictured are Mayor Ron Feinsod, SPARCC Advocate Sigrid Stang, VPD Sgt. Sean Hammett and VPD Chief Charlie Thorpe.

VENICE — Despite Hurricane Ian canceling events, area advocacy groups remain active in communities and on social media for domestic violence awareness month in October.


