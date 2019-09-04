Several Venice-area locations are taking donations to help with the relief effort for those caught in the path of Hurricane Dorian as it struck the Bahamian islands causing total destruction of much of the area.
Agape Flights will be leaving Friday morning for its first endeavor to assist the Bahamas directly.
Among the other area companies, eateries and agencies taking part are:
• Off The Wagon, 2107 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, is accepting donations of nonperishable food items, cleaning supplies and tarps.
• Made In Italy, 117 W. Venice Ave., Venice, is accepting donations of canned goods and cleaning supplies through Thursday, Sept. 5. Anyone who brings a box or bag full of such goods will receive a voucher for a free Margarita pizza.
• Venetian Falls HOA has put out a request for donations to its residents to include items on the Agape list for the Agape Flights that will be taking on Sept. 12. Stone and Jacque Rinehart are collecting items at Venetian Falls.
• Agape Flights, 100 E. Airport Ave., Venice, is accepting donations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Agape CEO Allen Speer said regular flights to Haiti and the Dominican Republic continued on Wednesday.
On Friday, Agape will head to Eleuthra, Bahamas.
The Eleuthra Bible Training Center is the evacuation center for Agape to fly people out to Eleuthra or Nassau.
“We will be making flights for the next 35 to 40 days,” Speer said. “We serve the missionaries on a continuous basis. The EBTC is heading up evacuation from Great Abaco Island.”
Speer said Agape will probably bring out a long-time missionary family that has eight children from Marsh Hubas on Great Abaco Island.
“People don't understand," Speer said. "There is nothing left there.”
