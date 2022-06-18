Give OUT Day is a month-long fundraising campaign culminating on June 30, the only national day of giving for the LGBTQ+ community.

Last year, Give OUT Day raised more than $1.9 million for LGBTQ+ nonprofits.

Give OUT Day is hosted by Horizons Foundation, the world’s first LGBTQ+ community foundation.

Give OUT Day 2022 takes place during Pride Month. While Give OUT Day itself is Thursday, June 30, donors can give any time starting June 1.

Donations throughout all of Pride Month count toward the prizes for nonprofits.


Why Support ALSO Youth During Pride Month?

The services offered are designed to promote affirming and engaging experiences for ages 10-24 in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

“With your support, we can continue offering monthly programming, free counseling, various support groups, and so much more,” a press release stated.

To learn more about ALSO Youth and the services offered, visit alsoyouth.org

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments