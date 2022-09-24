Stolarski

Dr. Edward Stolarski, an orthopedic surgeon, holds a Persona IQ knee implant. Next to him is the ROSA robotic surgical assistant.

SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital is now offering “smart” knee replacements, and the procedure is performed with robotic assistance.

According to a news release, SMH is among the first 30 or so hospitals in the nation implanting the Zimmer Biomet Persona IQ knee and is the first in Florida to do it robotically.


