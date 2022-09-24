SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital is now offering “smart” knee replacements, and the procedure is performed with robotic assistance.
According to a news release, SMH is among the first 30 or so hospitals in the nation implanting the Zimmer Biomet Persona IQ knee and is the first in Florida to do it robotically.
Dr. Edward Stolarski, medical director of SMH Orthopedics, performed the first Persona IQ implantation on Sept. 7. The recipient was Susan Hook, a Bradenton resident.
He operated using the ROSA robotic surgical assistant — also manufactured by Biomet — that SMH has had for several years.
It helps ensure that his measurements are accurate, he said in a video interview provided by the hospital, and was already providing patients with better outcomes.
The Persona IQ, which Biomet says on its website is the world’s first smart knee implant, has sensors in the part of the device that goes into the tibia, in the lower leg, that collect data on the patient’s cadence, stride length, range of motion, distance walked, step count and walking speed.
The data upload to a home base overnight and then to the “cloud,” from which they’re accessible via an app by the patient and physician.
It works almost like a Fitbit, Stolarsky said, providing data from immediately after surgery into the long-term future.
He gets an alert if the patient isn’t meeting post-operative milestones, he said, which lets him act sooner than the typical follow-up visit weeks later.
“It not only holds me accountable, the patient accountable, it allows me to intervene earlier when there’s a perceived problem,” he said. “These smart implants will give us the data to be better doctors.”
The implant doesn’t track patients’ whereabouts but will show if they’ve been shirking on their rehab.
“I can’t tell if they were at the bar but I can tell they didn’t do their exercises,” Stolarski said.
From the patient’s perspective, the smart knee with the MyMobility app is “fabulous,” Hook said in a video interview, providing Stolarski a way to track her progress in real time.
“He can look at my cadence, my gait, my range of motion — all of that stuff,” she said.
When she signs in to the app each day, it asks her to report her pain level. One day recently she said it was a 6 and “two hours later I got a call from the nurse.”
“It’s a no-brainer to get it installed,” she said.
