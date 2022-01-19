“Ain’t Mishavin’” is one very special musical at one very special theater with an extraordinary and perfect set befitting the talented performers on the Jervey stage at Venice Theatre.
Journalists rarely if ever use the word “very.” In the case of this show, it is hard not to use that word.
I have been seeing good musicals since I was in elementary School and “A Solid Gold Cadillac” played the Hanna Theatre in downtown Cleveland.
A Cadillac was painted on the stage curtain. I can still see it. And then were summer stock shows at Musicarnival on the edge of Shaker Heights where we lived, and more professional shows at the Cleveland Playhouse, plus more summer shows at Cain Park and some very good local theater in a playhouse in Chagrin Falls.
I was hooked.
It was all good theater but even then the word “very” was seldom used.
I was actually in a play in eighth grade but quickly retired to backstage work. That “very” might have been used before the word “bad.”
When I was 16, I saw my first Broadway shows with my parents in New York: “Silk Stockings” and “Pajama Game” and even had a late dinner at Sardi’s after one of the shows. A “very” good adventure indeed.
In high school, I was active in the drama club and worked on the sets for “South Pacific” and other shows. I did the same at college and also did sound and lights.
Moving to Venice in 1993, I had little idea there would be so much good theater in this area.
In the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, parents and their friends in Venice anxiously waited for the list of shows and ticket order forms to arrive in the mail for the next season’s Van Wezel schedule. The sooner you returned your order, the better the seats.
In those days, the Asolo Rep was a true repertory theater but starting to bring in out-of-town professionals on occasion, including an actress who was just two years ahead of me at Sweet Briar — Lucy Martin.
Lucy’s roommate, Diana Muldaur, went on to be more famous with costarring roles on several major television shows and finally ended up as president of the Television Academy.
Lucy was in one of the mainstage shows but we could not get tickets. Shows there were regular sell-outs, very good or not.
Venice Theatre was a going concern with a full time costumer head — Joan Dillon and some wonderful volunteers like Yvonne T . Pinkerton but it had yet to win any state or regional awards.
That would soon change with the hiring of the first full-time resident executive director — one Murray Chase. He was just the fourth or fifth fulltime hire. It was about 22 or 23 years ago.
They had yet to commission Venice Theatre’s own version of “A Christmas Carol” but they had done that respectable production of “Li’l Abner with Joan Dillon as Mammy Yokum while she was also making costumes for the show.
These days, with some 29 full-time paid employees and 1,500 or so volunteers, there is not much that can’t be done on that stage. The theater has the awards to prove it. “Ain’t Misbehavin’” should qualify for another award or three at least.
The recent production of “Mama Mia” is but one example of the good shows Venice Theatre fans have come to expect and enjoy. Then COVID-19 reared its ugly head and the theater was all but closed for months on end and even when it first opened, shows were leaner and meaner for safety and seats in the theater were roped off for the safety of all.
Then they closed again for a bit and now the theater has all new carpeting and a new navy blue paint job to match, a new bar, new rest rooms and even a fabulous new tech center in the old bar and liquor store that the theater gained when the KMI bridge was widened.
Sadly, the pandemic continues and the current show, “Ain’t Misbehavin” may not be the sell-out that “Mama Mia” was but blame COVID-19 for that.
As for the performance on stage, every single person in that cast was spot-on Saturday afternoon, as were Tim Wigerhof’s set, Maureen S. Deemers’ costumes, the wigs by the Salon of Venice, musical direction and even the performance on stage at the upright piano by LaTerry Butler.
And then there was the direction and choreography of Harry Bryce — it could not have been any better anywhere else, and he had the cast to make it real, as well as entertaining and definitely worth the standing ovation that the matinee performance received from everyone in the theater. (I think I could see most everyone from my seat.)
Without spilling the beans on the story, suffice it to say that the cast could not have been better. The two men were unequal only in size but their singing and dancing and miming and such — spot on.
So are the three women, all different sizes and ages, including one who seemed to have trouble going up and down the steps on stage but she had so much personality that she might have walked away with the show, save for the other two females.
There was some tough choreography in this show and no one missed a step, including the wonderful lady I mentioned — Illiana Kirvin.
The costumes, including hats on both men and women and even some purses that played bit parts, also were spot on.
This show could go on the road and earn rave reviews most anywhere, including Cleveland and some other big cities that come to mind.
Most people will know at least half the music plus songs they might not know like “Your Feet’s Too Big” and “Fat and Greasy” and “How Ya Baby,” which are just as entertaining thanks to all that talent and those wonderful costumes.
With hits like “Ain’t Misbehaving,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” “The Joint is Jumpin’,” “I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and write myself a letter,” “Two Sleepy People” and “it’s a Sin to Tell a Lie,” this may be one of this theater’s all-time best shows ever.
The cast includes Donald Frisson and Horace E. Smith III plus Illeana Kirven, Brentney J and Javisha Strong. Kirven has a smile that does not quit, except when it needs to move the story along.
Masks must be worn in the theater during the entire show and while the bar is open in the lobby, all drinks must be consumed outside before the show and during intermission only. A few tables have been provided outside.
“Ain’t Misbehavin” continues through Feb. 6.
Venice Theatre is at 140 W. Tampa Ave., on the island in downtown Venice. Order tickets online at venicetheatre.org or by phone at 941-488-1115 or via email to info@venicetheatre.org.
