VENICE — Maybe think twice about putting classic casseroles or frying oils down the drain.
It could block pipes or sewer systems for not only yourself, but others.
“While you may enjoy your holiday meal, your house pipes do not,” Charlotte County Utilities posted on social media.
This holiday season, local governments are reminding residents to avoid dumping fats, oils and grease, also called FOG, down the drain.
FOG can harden and clog pipes, which can cause wastewater sewer systems to backup or overflow.
“Overflowing sewage endangers the environment and public health, and it financially burdens businesses and residents,” the Sarasota County Government website stated.
The most common sources of FOG include meats, scraps, baked goods, sauces, gravy, salad dressings, dairy products like milk and cheese, fats, lard, cooking oil, shortening, butter and margarine.
FOG is not easily water soluble, even in liquid form, Charlotte County Utilities stated.
To avoid problems, people are asked to not pour cooking residue into drains or toilets, do not put any food scraps down garbage disposals or drains, do not pour liquid foods down the drain, do not rinse FOG off of cooking pans or use hot water to dissolve the FOG into the sink, do not sure chemical cleaners to remove a FOG clog, and do not use cloth towels to wipe FOG.
Residents are asked to scrape food waste into the trash, pour cooled FOG into old food containers like tin cans or glass jars, and wipe FOG from pots and pans prior to washing them.
