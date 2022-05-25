The Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is rockin’ big time these days — literally!
Playing through June 25 on the main stage is “Rock of Ages,” a story told in classic 80s rock with songs by the likes of David Lee Roth, Quiet Riot, Twisted Sister, Quarter Flash, Whitesnake, Def Leppard, Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, Steve Perry, Styx, Journey and many more.
Arrangement and orchestrations by Ethan Popp, incredible choreography by Kerry Lambert, direction by Dean Sobon, sets by Evan Adamson, costumes by John P. White, lighting by Russell Thompson, plus lots of silver stardust, make for an entertaining even.
While the costumes are colorful, they do tend to be a bit skimpy as befitting the ’80s setting and there is some behavior often considered outlandish by some parents of that era.
The story involves Sherrie (Ellie Roddy), a young girl who leaves home to seek fame and fortune in Hollywood. She ends up as a waitress in a bar that is being condemned by Hertz (Robert Tully), a real estate developer from Germany who is accompanied everywhere by his son Franz (Nik Olson).
Olson would steal the show if it weren’t for Matt Michael as Lonny (narrator), Victor Legarretta as Dennis Dupree and Dale Obermark as Drew Boley, the busboy at the bar and leading man and love interest of Sherrie.
He is as good looking as he is talented. Obermark recently portrayed Tully in the Broadway Palm’s production of “Margaritaville,” another musical that sent everyone home with songs in their hearts.
Katie Moss portrays Regina, an explosive personality who is willing to do “anything” to save the Bourbon Room bar owned by Dupree, not to mention the Sunset Strip where it is located.
She is a city planner who believes in the present plan and does not want to see it all demolished for some housing development.
“Don’t let the sun go down on Depree’s,” said one of the flyers that flew off the stage during the performance. “Although I searched the strip, no other place I wanna be. We’re losing everything if we let the sun go down on Dupree’s!”
On another note, did I mention Madison Graham, the pole dancer?
Yes, you read that correctly. This show is definitely for those who were in their teens in the 1980’s. Costumes and some of the songs and dance numbers might be too colorful (for lack of another word) for the youngest members of the family or not — given the changing times in which we live.
But for anyone into those mid-80’s music makers mentioned in the second paragraph and their ilk, this is a must-see. The characters are as big as those 80’s music makers, and there are plenty of stories within the main story.
Some occasional interaction with the audience is a bonus.
Ensemble players include Holly Atwood, Joshua James Crawford, Sophia Dewald, Nicole Esposito, J’Quay Gibbs, Frank Hughes, Adriana Michelle Scheer and Asher Van Meter. Dewald also is the dance captain.
The orchestra is on stage and comprises conductor Loren Strickland; guitar one Anthony Pieruccini; guitar two Al Becker, Jay Heavlin; bass, Jeremy Bouch and drums Gary Leone/Bobby Ryonani.
The set is as convertible as the cast and includes a Volkswagen which is “better” than real in the hands of its “driver.”
Schticks like that are peppered throughout “Rock of Ages,” along with outrageous antics, costumes and glittery silver confetti sprinkled at appropriate times.
This is a show that some may deem inappropriate at times; yet, the words “outrageous” and “fun” come to mind with nearly every little or big happening in this show.
“Rock of Ages” continues through June 25 at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd. Fort Myers. For tickets, visit BroadwayPalm.com or call 1-239-2784422.
Buffet lunch or dinner is included, although there are some seats in the back for those who just want show tickets. Fridays and Saturdays, for an extra price, there is table service of three entrees, including prime with salads and desserts on the buffet.
