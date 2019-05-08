A power line that caught fire and fell to the ground within the Jacaranda roundabout caused major traffic headaches in Venice on Tuesday.
The intersection is one of the busiest in Sarasota County, and one of the most dangerous.
Traffic signals were out on Jacaranda Boulevard from I-75 to E. Venice Avenue, on River Road from I-75 to U.S. 41, and on E. Venice Avenue from Jacaranda Boulevard all the way to River Rd.
Portions of the Jacaranda roundabout were opened intermittently to let commuters through and adjust the flow of traffic while repairs were being made.
Deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol were on the scene helping direct traffic for about two hours until all traffic signals were operating again around 2:30 p.m.
According to FPL spokeswoman Nina Frick, about 2,000 customers in the area initially lost power, but that was reduced down to 250 customers within a few minutes, she said.
The cause of the power line fire is still under investigation.
Typical causes include inclement weather, trees falling on a line, or even birds that, over time, can damage a line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.