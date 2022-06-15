Downton Abbey came to life at the Venice Yacht Club at a monthly Women’s Luncheon.

Downton Abbey fans watched and listened as Pamela Graham took them on a virtual tour of Highclere Castle with pictures from her visit and a VIP tour to the place three years ago.

The slideshow presentation showed the renovations to the Grand Manor Home and stories from the owners. Fans in the audience enjoyed seeing rooms not shown in the television production. Behind the scenes tours are usually fun.

When Pamela asked regular Downton Abbey fans to raise their hands, nearly everyone at the luncheon complied. The ladies looked lovely in their fancy hats. The table centerpieces were works of art.

Linda Polzin took a bow for her arrangements.

The Royal Menu for the luncheon included Watercress Soup, scones with freshly whipped butter, Coronation Chicken Vol-au-Vent, Haricots Verts and The Queen’s Chocolate Biscuit Cake with whipped cream garnish.

It’s The Queen’s favorite. She has a piece every day. The group learned High Tea is served at 4 p.m.

Pamela Graham brought several dozen of her hats and fascinators to the event with a boutique featuring the one-of-a-kind items before her presentation and lunch.


“A hat is a special thing,” Pam told the group. “A good brimmed hat will save you.”

Part of the proceeds from the sale benefitted the Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation.

Pam Graham and Antoinette Dowling can take a royal bow for a lovely Venice Yacht Club Women’s Luncheon. They showed everyone it’s fun to dress up, wear a fancy hat and enjoy lunch and tea with friends, no matter what your age. Thank you for a lovely afternoon.

One Of Our Best

The special person of this week is Audrey Rice, the first female commodore of the Venice Yacht Club. After giving up the helm to other commodores, Audrey continues to support the club and attend fun events like the luncheons.

She brings a quiet sincerity to the table. She is a doer.

Her Commodore’s Ball many years ago was centered with family. It was simple and elegant. Audrey has a skill for allowing people around to her shine.

She is a Facebook contributor and showcases old friends and favorite places in Ohio. Her niceness makes her a comfortable friend

Audrey Rice is one of the women that makes Venice a great place to live.

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

