topical Downtown barbershop uses over 30 masks as an attraction By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Apr 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Meeks is the owner of Arcade Barber Shop and started displaying masks in his shop as a joke. GONDOLIER PHOTOS BY MORGAN SIMPSON VENICE — If you are trying to scare yourself or guests visiting on vacation, walk down the corridor of the Historic El Patio Hotel in downtown Venice.You might encounter a jarring sight.Over 30 Halloween-style masks of various movie stars and presidents can be seen in a barbershop at the end of the hallway.It all started as a joke for Robert Meeks, the owner of Arcade Barber Shop at 231 W. Venice Ave. #A.“It jarred a couple people thinking we were closed,” Meeks said.The barbershop has been in the same spot since 1926, and Meeks has owned it for 17 years.Meeks, who has been a barber for 60 years, started working for the previous owner and eventually took over the place.Around 10 years ago, Meeks got the idea to put a mask on the back of each of the three barber chairs when the place was closed.“Make them think it’s real people sitting there,” he said while mentioning he just wanted to “fool people” passing by the shop.The three masks he started out with soon turned into a collection of over 30 masks.And people loved it. Robert Meeks, the owner of Arcade Barber Shop, puts masks behind the seats of the barber chairs whenever the place is closed. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON “A lot of them just come to see the heads,” Meeks said.People will even stop by solely to see the various masks, take pictures with them, and guess who they are supposed to be.Meeks buys the masks on eBay under the Halloween section. Since the masks come with just eye holes, he glues eyes to the masks to make them look more realistic, he said.“You would be surprised the amount of people coming in to take pictures,” Meeks said.The mask collection took a couple years to grow and features famous people from Michael Jackson and Spock to former presidents like George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. After having a picture of Marilyn Monroe hanging in the barbershop, Robert Meeks received Marilyn memorabilia from various customers. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON Aside from the many famous masks, Meeks has a Marilyn Monroe wall in the barbershop. He said it started with one picture and then people started bringing Marilyn memorabilia for him.“They remember all of that stuff,” Meeks said about the older demographic of the area.The items in the barbershop are not the only attraction for customers. Meeks can be heard cracking jokes while cutting customers’ hair.“When the comedian side comes out, I always take it,” Ken Kern, who has worked with Meeks for 15 years, jokingly said about the jokes directed toward him.As the long-running mask joke continues for Meeks, he plans to upgrade some of the masks since they are getting older. He will also look into buying new faces, if he can find any. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Banyan House restaurant will anchor Downtown Wellen, developer says Roundabout has highest crash rate, again UPDATE: Man killed in scooter crash Florida's COVID-19 case numbers rise again Cops: Man killed victim at ex-wife's home Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Banyan House restaurant will anchor Downtown Wellen, developer says Roundabout has highest crash rate, again UPDATE: Man killed in scooter crash Florida's COVID-19 case numbers rise again Cops: Man killed victim at ex-wife's home Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.