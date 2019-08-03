Downtown

PHOTO BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II

The city of Venice Beautification Project was honored as Outstanding Public Improvement Project by the Florida Main Street Association at its annual conference last month. New Venice MainStreet CEO Kara Morgan accepted the award.

 PHOTO BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II

The city of Venice Beautification Project was honored as Outstanding Public Improvement Project by the Florida Main Street Association at its annual conference last month. New Venice MainStreet CEO Kara Morgan accepted the award.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments