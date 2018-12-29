Editor’s note: We are highlighting some of the top stories of the year. See these stories throughout today’s front section.^p
There’s still work to be done, but as the year ends two of Venice’s main downtown thoroughfares are paved and open to traffic again.
West Venice Avenue didn’t reopen in time for the holiday parade to take its usual route through the city but the eastbound lanes were back in service a couple of weeks later and the westbound lanes opened before Christmas.
West Miami Avenue reopened as well. Work on West Tampa Avenue will begin after the first of the year.
It was something of a recovery for the project, the second phase of the work funded by a voter-approved bond issue.
Work was supposed to commence when season ended this year but was delayed because the estimated cost exceeded budgeted funds.
Then the schedule of work was flipped to accommodate merchant requests to do the eastbound lanes first, instead of the westbound lanes. Bad weather was another complication.
In October, the contractor took steps to expedite the work, including bringing in additional crews. Because a lot of prepaving tasks were completed on both sides of the road simultaneously, it was able to get to the paving of the westbound lanes quickly after paving the eastbound ones.
When work recommences Jan. 2, there will be intermittent lane closures westbound for the installation of a pedestrian fence, irrigation, pavers and landscaping. Benches and trash cans will come a little later.
Besides West Tampa Avenue, still to be done are a utility project on South Nokomis Avenue that was pulled out of the downtown phase to accommodate the budget; paving in North Venice; paving of some roads not included in the phase two phases; and replacing the Capri Isles Boulevard bridge, which wasn’t part of the bond issue but will get some of the funds.
The downtown road project is scheduled to be completed around the end of season next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.