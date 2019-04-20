Final paving for all three main avenues in downtown Venice — Miami, W. Venice and Tampa Avenues — are now repaved.
But that doesn’t mean the construction work is over. The Nokomis Avenue underground drainage project, which intersects all three main avenues, is still underway. That’s not expected to be complete until sometime in June.
Beginning Monday, April 22, expect the intersection at Miami and Nokomis Avenues to remain closed for crews to complete underground work. The intersection will experience intermittent closures for the next two weeks, according to Jennifer Dorning, Project Public Information Officer.
She said Miami Avenue from U.S. 41 Business will remain open to local traffic. The alley between W. Venice Avenue and Miami Avenue is accessible from Nassau Street and from parking lot areas on the north side of Miami Avenue.
Meanwhile, other beautification projects continue.
Here’s the plan for next week: Crews will begin installation of the lighted mid-block crossings on Tampa, W. Venice and Miami Avenues, Dorning said. Motorists should expect nighttime or overnight lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for crews to safely complete this work.
The contractor has installed the majority of fill around trees and is completing the Americans with Disabilities Act compliant features at the crosswalks.
