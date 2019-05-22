The Venice Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval of a rezone application combining two large parcels into a residential subdivision in north Venice.
The 300-acre rezone application moves next to City Council for its consideration.
The former Gulf Coast Community Foundation project known as The Bridges, a 150-acre parcel previously rezoned Commercial Mixed Use which partly abuts I-75, and a previously approved Planned Unit Development, or PUD, called Villa Paradiso, to the east would be combined into a single PUD featuring a mix of residential housing styles.
The Bridges was originally envisioned as a model workforce housing project, but those hopes were dashed with the Great Recession. There is no provision for such housing in the proposed PUD.
DownsizedLand Use Attorney Jeff Boone, representing a cadre of property owners including Neal Communities, called it a downzoning, since the maximum number of buildable residential units would be reduced from 1,799 under existing zoning to 1,300 under the new PUD. There’s also room for a possible assisted living facility, or house of worship, along Laurel Road. The Commission agreed to a stipulation allowing the developer to build more housing in place of a proposed amenity center, at the developer’s discretion.
Commissioners said they continue to have concerns with a residential community built along I-75, with its noise, and in close proximity to the city’s water treatment facility, but ultimately recommended approval of the rezone.
There was also concern aired about Neal Communities continued use of designs that call for sidewalks on only one side of the road, and some trepidation about removing bicycle lanes on interior roads, but those modifications to city standards were approved as well.
Gated road debatedDefeated was a proposal to gate a major north-south spine road that will run through the tract. Instead, the Commission recommended to Council it remain open to the public, although interior roads leading into smaller subdivisions could be gated.
The decision to leave the spine road public sparked much debate. Keeping it in public hands means the city would have to pay for it, and its upkeep. Authorizing a gated, private road would mean the developer pays for the road. Council will have the option to revisit the decision when the rezone comes before it for final consideration.
Most commissioners noted their decision was based on a concern that there is a lack of open, public north-south roads in the area. The previous Comprehensive Plan, a long range plan for the city, listed seven north-south roads, but the requirement for many of those were removed during the last rewrite. The new Comp Plan lists only two. Commissioners decided it was more prudent to keep a third connector road in public hands.
Boone argued since it’s a residential area, it would be used mostly by locals anyway. The 50 percent open space requirement in PUDs means it will remain that way in perpetuity. As for the other connector roads envisioned years ago … they’re there, Boone said, although some are private, and serve the same purpose.
Housing typesThe land is east of I-75 and west of Jacaranda Boulevard, between Border Road to the south and Laurel Road to the north.
Residential units would include single-family homes, paired villas and multi-family homes and possibly assisted-living facilities, depending on the market when development begins, Boone previously said.
